Friends of Armstrong Trails

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About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
The Kickstand Crew keeps the trail upright and ready to roll. Your support helps with the everyday essentials: signage, mowing, and those little fixes that make every ride smoother.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Chain Gang folks are the backbone of the trail. You’re helping link miles together: bridges, connections, repairs, and improvements that keep everything rolling forward. When the trail grows stronger, it’s because you’re in the mix.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Gravel Grinders power the big stuff; major maintenance, capital projects, and those “how are we ever going to pull this off?” moments. You’re investing in durability, safety, and the future of the trail system.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Headwind Heroes lead the charge when it matters most. Your support helps unlock matching grants, launch transformational projects, and keep momentum through the hardest climbs. This is legacy-level backing.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Cruisers help cover the real, tangible costs of keeping the trail open and improving year after year: materials, equipment, planning, and the unglamorous stuff that makes everything work. This level says, “I use this trail, I value it, and I’m in.
Valid until April 29, 2027
Not every rider fits off the rack. Custom Build lets you choose a one-time donation amount that feels right to you. Whether it’s a tune-up or a full overhaul, your support goes straight into keeping the trail strong, safe, and open for everyone.
Renews monthly
Miles on Repeat is our monthly donor crew; the riders who keep the wheels turning all year long. Your recurring gift provides steady, reliable support for maintenance, planning, and long-term projects. Small monthly miles add up to serious distance.
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