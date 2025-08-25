Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament

478 Heritage Dr

Pawleys Island, SC 29585, USA

Foursome Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of four players, 18 holes of golf, breakfast and lunch buffet, range balls, Mulligan package, 2 drink tickets/ea

Individual Player
$125

Need help finding a team? No worries! Includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast and lunch buffet, range balls, Team Mulligan package, 2 drink tickets

Hole in One Sponsor
$5,000

Includes (2) Foursomes, Signage at Registration table and tent on tee box, branded swag bag

Albatross
$2,500

(1) Foursome, Signage at Bag Drop OR Driving Range, Gifts and Marketing Material in swag bag

Eagle
$1,000

Entire Tee Box Signage, Gifts and Marketing Material for swag bags

Birdie
$500

Shared signage on Tee Box, Gifts for Swag Bag

Par
$100

Shared Tee Box Signage

Add a donation for Barnabas Horse Foundation

$

