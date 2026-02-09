Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Our Platinum Sponsorship offers premier visibility and meaningful community impact while supporting the mission of Barnabas Horse Foundation.
Platinum Sponsors receive prominent recognition with a custom tee sign featuring your logo displayed on the course, as well as logo placement on tournament print materials and online promotions. This sponsorship also includes two foursomes, giving your team the opportunity to enjoy a full day of golf, networking, and fun while supporting a cause that changes lives.
Your partnership helps Barnabas continue providing trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are proud to highlight Platinum Sponsors as leaders in compassion and community support.
Gold Sponsorship — Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament
Our Gold Sponsorship provides strong brand visibility and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact while supporting the mission of Barnabas Horse Foundation.
Gold Sponsors receive recognition with a custom tee sign featuring your logo displayed on the course, along with logo placement on tournament print materials and online promotions. This sponsorship includes one foursome, allowing your team to enjoy a day of golf, connection, and friendly competition in support of a powerful cause.
Your partnership helps Barnabas continue delivering trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are grateful to recognize our Gold Sponsors as valued community partners in healing and hope.
Silver Sponsorship — Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament
Our Silver Sponsorship offers meaningful brand exposure while supporting the mission of Barnabas Horse Foundation.
Silver Sponsors receive on-site signage recognition and the opportunity to include promotional items in player swag bags, creating direct engagement with tournament participants. Sponsors are also recognized on tournament social media promotions and print materials, highlighting your commitment to community impact.
Your partnership helps Barnabas continue providing trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are proud to celebrate our Silver Sponsors as valued supporters of healing, hope, and connection.
Bronze Sponsorship — Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament
Our Bronze Sponsorship provides valuable on-site visibility while supporting the mission of Barnabas Horse Foundation.
Bronze Sponsors receive signage recognition during the tournament and the opportunity to include promotional items in player swag bags, offering direct exposure to participants. Sponsors are also recognized on tournament print materials, highlighting your commitment to making a difference in our community.
Your partnership helps Barnabas continue providing trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are grateful to recognize our Bronze Sponsors as supporters of healing, hope, and connection.
Hole Sponsorship — Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament
Our Hole Sponsorship is a great way to show your support while gaining visible recognition on the course.
Hole Sponsors receive signage displayed at one designated hole during the tournament, along with recognition on tournament print materials. This sponsorship offers a meaningful opportunity to align your name or business with a day dedicated to community, compassion, and impact.
Your support helps Barnabas Horse Foundation continue providing trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are grateful to celebrate our Hole Sponsors as partners in healing and hope.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!