Friends of Barnabas Golf Tournament 2026

Our Platinum Sponsorship offers premier visibility and meaningful community impact while supporting the mission of Barnabas Horse Foundation.

Platinum Sponsors receive prominent recognition with a custom tee sign featuring your logo displayed on the course, as well as logo placement on tournament print materials and online promotions. This sponsorship also includes two foursomes, giving your team the opportunity to enjoy a full day of golf, networking, and fun while supporting a cause that changes lives.

Your partnership helps Barnabas continue providing trauma-informed equine-assisted services at no cost to those we serve. We are proud to highlight Platinum Sponsors as leaders in compassion and community support.