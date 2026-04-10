Friends of Boaz Public Library

Offered by

Friends of Boaz Public Library

About the memberships

Friends of Boaz Public Library's Memberships

Student Membership
$10

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, name on sponsorship wall, BPL cup, pen, and notepad. Thank you for joining!

Family Membership
$40

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, name on sponsorship wall, BPL cup, pen, notepad, a $10.00 gift certificate for the Book Sale Room, and birthday shout-outs for all of your family members on our Facebook page. Thank you for joining!

Supporter Membership
$100

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 1 book with an honorarium bookplate to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Contributor Membership
$250

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 2 books with honorarium bookplates to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, tumbler, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Benefactor Membership
$500

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 3 books with honorarium bookplates to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, tumbler, umbrella, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Bronze Business Membership
$250

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Silver Business Membership
$500

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, business spotlight posts on the library's Facebook page (7K followers), and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!

Gold Business Membership
$1,000

Valid until June 10, 2027

This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, business spotlight posts on the library's Facebook page (7K followers), name on sponsorship wall, and recognition on the library's website with a linked logo. Thank you for joining!

Add a donation for Friends of Boaz Public Library

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