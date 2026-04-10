Friends of Boaz Public Library's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, name on sponsorship wall, BPL cup, pen, and notepad. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Library retro sticker, bookmark, candy, name on sponsorship wall, BPL cup, pen, notepad, a $10.00 gift certificate for the Book Sale Room, and birthday shout-outs for all of your family members on our Facebook page. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 1 book with an honorarium bookplate to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 2 books with honorarium bookplates to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, tumbler, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Select 3 books with honorarium bookplates to be placed in the library, a Friends tote bag, tumbler, umbrella, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, business spotlight posts on the library's Facebook page (7K followers), and name on sponsorship wall. Thank you for joining!
Valid until June 10, 2027
This annual membership will earn you the following appreciation gifts: Recognition on flyers and social media, Library supporter window decal, business spotlight posts on the library's Facebook page (7K followers), name on sponsorship wall, and recognition on the library's website with a linked logo. Thank you for joining!
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