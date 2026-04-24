Friends of Brian Hampton's #1 Bushel (PREMIUM) Crab Raffle

#1 Bushel (Premium) - includes a 6-pack of beer and steamed corn:

Winners will be drawn live on Friday, June 19, 2026. The date may be adjusted if the minimum is not met.





Important:

Minimum 60 tickets must be sold for this bushel.

Must be 21+ to claim beer (ID required).

Prize must be redeemed through the local crab shack.

Not valid on holidays or special event days.





Proceeds support Brian Hampton’s campaign for Cecil County School Board.