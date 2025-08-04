Friends of Caring Valley

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About the memberships
No expiration
Become a friend of Caring Valley! Receive a monthly feel-good newsletter on the organization's activities that seek to provide comfort and companionship to those in need. Stay updated on some of the good and joy being spread in our community!
No expiration
Become an active member of the Caring Valley team! Join to have the chance to participate in Caring Valley's event planning and execution process, giving you an active role in spreading happiness in our community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!