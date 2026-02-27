Friends Of Curtis Arboretum's Online Auction 2026

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at the Garden Party or pick up another time
Starting bid
Value: $300
Family Pool Pass includes two adults and up to four children for the 2026 summer pool season in Cheltenham (Residents only please).
Starting bid
Value: $100.
One hour therapeutic massage with Brooke Welsh, licensed massage therapist and Wyncote resident. Techniques include techniques including deep tissue, cranio-sacral, Thai massage, shiatsu, and the Collard Method.
Starting bid
Value: $200 resident, $250 non-resident
One week of sports camp in Cheltenham Township for any one child grades 4 to 8. Choices include swim, golf, pickleball, esports and more!
Starting bid
Value: $120
Bridge lessons with Wes Powers, American Contract Bridge League Accredited Teacher; Life Master Player. One six-week bridge class or three personal coaching play and learn sessions for up to 4 people at the Jenkintown Bridge Club.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Curated collection includes: suet cage and feed, pollinator hotel, local honey, decorative glass garden mushroom, nitrile gloves, wind chimes, and a $75 gift certificate to Primex Garden Center.
Starting bid
Value : $140
Barrel attaches to drain spouts and collects rainwater, providing eco-friendly and economical water source for gardens. From the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership.
Starting bid
Value : $180
Two dozen fresh roses for pick-up from Robertson's Flowers in Chestnut Hill; choose your occasion to celebrate with the highest quality fresh roses.
Starting bid
Value $110
Sea Smoke "Southing" Pinot Noir, 2013. Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, California.
Starting bid
Value: $200
This signed art homage to Philadelphia and the Phanatic has been professionally framed with UV acrylic and museum mounting by Custom Picture Framer, Keswick Ave, Glenside. Size: 12x15in.
Starting bid
Value: $94
2 dozen cookies and 6 cupcakes from Antoinette's Bake Shop, a licensed and insured home bakery in Glenside. (Baker's choice)
Starting bid
Value: $80
2 dozen cookies and 6 cupcakes from Antoinette's Bake Shop, a licensed and insured home bakery in Glenside. (Baker's choice)
Starting bid
Value: $120
Choose your own wood (cherry, walnut, oak), paint color, text. 5.5 x 16 in.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Choose your own wood (cherry, walnut, oak), paint color, text. 5.5 x 16 in.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Acrylic on canvas painting by Mustapha Yasir of Jenkintown, PA. Signed on back. On Etsy and at [email protected]. 11x14in.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Three two-hour American Mahjongg lessons for your group of four with Rhonda Feder, experienced player and teacher in Melrose Park. To be scheduled in fall of 2026, location tbd.
Starting bid
Value: $120
This original photograph by Harry George was taken in his Willow Grove garden. Printed on canvas.
20 x 16 x 2in.
Starting bid
Value: $75
One half-hour Tarot Card reading via phone or webcam with Loretta M. Vasso, MS, CADC, ICGC-I of The Psychic Partners for heart-centered intuitive readings.
Starting bid
NEED VALUE
Initial consultation and two adjustments at Ovation Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Dresher PA
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