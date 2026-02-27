Friends Of Curtis Arboretum

Hosted by

Friends Of Curtis Arboretum

About this event

Sales closed

Friends Of Curtis Arboretum's Online Auction 2026

Pick-up location

at the Garden Party or pick up another time

Cheltenham Family Pool Pass 2026 item
Cheltenham Family Pool Pass 2026
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Family Pool Pass includes two adults and up to four children for the 2026 summer pool season in Cheltenham (Residents only please).

1 Hour Therapeutic Massage item
1 Hour Therapeutic Massage item
1 Hour Therapeutic Massage
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100.
One hour therapeutic massage with Brooke Welsh, licensed massage therapist and Wyncote resident. Techniques include techniques including deep tissue, cranio-sacral, Thai massage, shiatsu, and the Collard Method.

1 Week of Sports Camp item
1 Week of Sports Camp
$100

Starting bid

Value: $200 resident, $250 non-resident

One week of sports camp in Cheltenham Township for any one child grades 4 to 8. Choices include swim, golf, pickleball, esports and more!

Bridge Lessons from Jenkintown Bridge Club item
Bridge Lessons from Jenkintown Bridge Club
$75

Starting bid

Value: $120
Bridge lessons with Wes Powers, American Contract Bridge League Accredited Teacher; Life Master Player. One six-week bridge class or three personal coaching play and learn sessions for up to 4 people at the Jenkintown Bridge Club.

Birds & Bees Gift Basket from Primex item
Birds & Bees Gift Basket from Primex
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150

Curated collection includes: suet cage and feed,  pollinator hotel, local honey, decorative glass garden mushroom, nitrile gloves, wind chimes, and a $75 gift certificate to Primex Garden Center.

Eco-Friendly Rain Barrel from TTF Watershed Partnership item
Eco-Friendly Rain Barrel from TTF Watershed Partnership item
Eco-Friendly Rain Barrel from TTF Watershed Partnership
$75

Starting bid

Value : $140
Barrel attaches to drain spouts and collects rainwater, providing eco-friendly and economical water source for gardens. From the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership.

Two Dozen Fresh Roses from Robertson's Flowers item
Two Dozen Fresh Roses from Robertson's Flowers item
Two Dozen Fresh Roses from Robertson's Flowers
$60

Starting bid

Value : $180
Two dozen fresh roses for pick-up from Robertson's Flowers in Chestnut Hill; choose your occasion to celebrate with the highest quality fresh roses.

Vintage Wine: Pinot Noir item
Vintage Wine: Pinot Noir
$50

Starting bid

Value $110
Sea Smoke "Southing" Pinot Noir, 2013. Sta. Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County, California.

Philly Phanatic in Museum-Quality Frame item
Philly Phanatic in Museum-Quality Frame
$80

Starting bid

Value: $200
This signed art homage to Philadelphia and the Phanatic has been professionally framed with UV acrylic and museum mounting by Custom Picture Framer, Keswick Ave, Glenside. Size: 12x15in.

Bakery Cookies & Cupcakes item
Bakery Cookies & Cupcakes
$50

Starting bid

Value: $94
2 dozen cookies and 6 cupcakes from Antoinette's Bake Shop, a licensed and insured home bakery in Glenside. (Baker's choice)

Bakery Cupcakes & Cookies item
Bakery Cupcakes & Cookies
$40

Starting bid

Value: $80
2 dozen cookies and 6 cupcakes from Antoinette's Bake Shop, a licensed and insured home bakery in Glenside. (Baker's choice)

Custom solid wood house sign #1 item
Custom solid wood house sign #1
$60

Starting bid

Value: $120

Choose your own wood (cherry, walnut, oak), paint color, text. 5.5 x 16 in.

Custom solid wood house sign #2 item
Custom solid wood house sign #2
$60

Starting bid

Value: $120

Choose your own wood (cherry, walnut, oak), paint color, text. 5.5 x 16 in.

Mustapha Yasir Painting item
Mustapha Yasir Painting
$75

Starting bid

Value: $300

Acrylic on canvas painting by Mustapha Yasir of Jenkintown, PA. Signed on back. On Etsy and at [email protected]. 11x14in.

Mahjongg Lessons item
Mahjongg Lessons
$80

Starting bid

Value: $200

Three two-hour American Mahjongg lessons for your group of four with Rhonda Feder, experienced player and teacher in Melrose Park. To be scheduled in fall of 2026, location tbd.

Nature Photo on Canvas item
Nature Photo on Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Value: $120

This original photograph by Harry George was taken in his Willow Grove garden. Printed on canvas.

20 x 16 x 2in.

Tarot Card Reading item
Tarot Card Reading
$40

Starting bid

Value: $75

One half-hour Tarot Card reading via phone or webcam with Loretta M. Vasso, MS, CADC, ICGC-I of The Psychic Partners for heart-centered intuitive readings.

Chiropractic Treatment item
Chiropractic Treatment
$80

Starting bid

NEED VALUE

Initial consultation and two adjustments at Ovation Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Dresher PA

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!