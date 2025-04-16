Friends of DBHMs 2025 Masquerade Ball With A Cotton Club Twist

This grants you entry to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
This grants you entry to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Couples Pricing
$190
This grants you and a guest entry to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
This grants you and a guest entry to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Full Table of 10 Rate
$950
Grab your friends (10 guests) entry and take advantage of a $5 discount per ticket to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Grab your friends (10 guests) entry and take advantage of a $5 discount per ticket to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Corporate Table Sponsorship
$1,000
Sponsoring a worthwhile cause. This grants entry for (10 guests) to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Sponsoring a worthwhile cause. This grants entry for (10 guests) to the event and access to quality amenities and activities. You can expect excellent live Performances by Sulena Olivia and Company, Portraits by Youngblood Studios, good food, dancing, raffles, and door prizes.
Add a donation for Doleman Black Heritage Museum, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!