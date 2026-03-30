Spirit Shop DSI Merch

Mascot Custom Vinyl Stickers

size: 3.50" x 3.09"





Matte finish Outdoor-ready durability — weather-resistant and fade-resistant (up to 2+ years). Easy peel backing — quick, clean application every time. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, phone cases, folders, and more. These durable, weather-resistant “plastic” stickers are built for indoor and outdoor use, with strong adhesive and a smooth, professional finish.