Friends Of DSI

Offered by

Friends Of DSI

About this shop

Spirit Shop DSI Merch

Mascot T-shirt (child) item
Mascot T-shirt (child) item
Mascot T-shirt (child) item
Mascot T-shirt (child)
$20

CHILD

Mascot unisex crew t-shirt.

White

Navy

Royal

Red

Baseball tee

0
Mascot Woman's fashion tee/tank item
Mascot Woman's fashion tee/tank item
Mascot Woman's fashion tee/tank item
Mascot Woman's fashion tee/tank item
Mascot Woman's fashion tee/tank
$25

Woman's fashion tee in various colors and sizes.

Red crew

Red v-neck

White crew

White v- neck

Navy crew

Navy v-neck

Light blue oversized crop

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Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt item
Mascot Unisex Crew t shirt
$20

Mascot unisex t-shirt.

Red

White

Navy blue


0
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat item
Mascot Trucker Hat
$20

Available in multiple colors.

Black/ white

Hot pink/ white

Checked/ black

Pink/ white

Pink/ white/ purple

Camo


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Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety item
Mascot baseball cap variety
$25

Mascot imprint baseball cap.


Child and infant size available in white, black and red.

0
Drawstring bag with zipper pocket item
Drawstring bag with zipper pocket
$25

Mascot logo drawstring bag with zipper pocket. Red. One size.

0
Toddler / Infant Mascot Merch item
Toddler / Infant Mascot Merch item
Toddler / Infant Mascot Merch item
Toddler / Infant Mascot Merch item
Toddler / Infant Mascot Merch
$15

Mascot merch for your future DSI students.

Pink Toddler Dress

Pink Infant Dress

White infant tee

White toddler Dress

Also available (not shown)

White infant Dress

White ruffle sleeve infant onesie

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Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana item
Mascot Bandana
$10

Mascot sweat bandana.

Black

White

Grey

Royal

Green

Orange

Pink

0
Bow clip item
Bow clip item
Bow clip item
Bow clip
$10

Mascot hair bow clip on.

White

Light blue

Navy blue

Red

0
Temp tattoo 4 pack item
Temp tattoo 4 pack
$4

4 pack school spirit temporary tattoos

0
DSI Thunderbird vinyl sticker (large) item
DSI Thunderbird vinyl sticker (large)
$4

Mascot Custom Vinyl Stickers

size: 3.50" x 3.09"


Matte finish Outdoor-ready durability — weather-resistant and fade-resistant (up to 2+ years). Easy peel backing — quick, clean application every time. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, phone cases, folders, and more. These durable, weather-resistant “plastic” stickers are built for indoor and outdoor use, with strong adhesive and a smooth, professional finish.

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DSI Thunderbird vinyl sticker (small) item
DSI Thunderbird vinyl sticker (small)
$3

Mascot Custom Vinyl Sticker size: 2.50" x 2.21"


Matte finish
Outdoor-ready durability — weather-resistant and fade-resistant (up to 2+ years). Easy peel backing — quick, clean application every time.

Perfect for laptops, water bottles, phone cases, folders, and more. These durable, weather-resistant “plastic” stickers are built for indoor and outdoor use, with strong adhesive and a smooth, professional finish.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!