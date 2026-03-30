Spirit Shop DSI Merch

About this shop
CHILD
Mascot unisex crew t-shirt.
White
Navy
Royal
Red
Baseball tee
Woman's fashion tee in various colors and sizes.
Red crew
Red v-neck
White crew
White v- neck
Navy crew
Navy v-neck
Light blue oversized crop
Mascot unisex t-shirt.
Red
White
Navy blue
Available in multiple colors.
Black/ white
Hot pink/ white
Checked/ black
Pink/ white
Pink/ white/ purple
Camo
Mascot imprint baseball cap.
Child and infant size available in white, black and red.
Mascot logo drawstring bag with zipper pocket. Red. One size.
Mascot merch for your future DSI students.
Pink Toddler Dress
Pink Infant Dress
White infant tee
White toddler Dress
Also available (not shown)
White infant Dress
White ruffle sleeve infant onesie
Mascot sweat bandana.
Black
White
Grey
Royal
Green
Orange
Pink
Mascot hair bow clip on.
White
Light blue
Navy blue
Red
4 pack school spirit temporary tattoos
Mascot Custom Vinyl Stickers
size: 3.50" x 3.09"
Matte finish Outdoor-ready durability — weather-resistant and fade-resistant (up to 2+ years). Easy peel backing — quick, clean application every time. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, phone cases, folders, and more. These durable, weather-resistant “plastic” stickers are built for indoor and outdoor use, with strong adhesive and a smooth, professional finish.
Mascot Custom Vinyl Sticker size: 2.50" x 2.21"
Matte finish
Outdoor-ready durability — weather-resistant and fade-resistant (up to 2+ years). Easy peel backing — quick, clean application every time.
Perfect for laptops, water bottles, phone cases, folders, and more. These durable, weather-resistant “plastic” stickers are built for indoor and outdoor use, with strong adhesive and a smooth, professional finish.
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