Friends Of East Celebrity Elite Central's Swag Shop
Team Car window decal
$8
Want to show your team pride? Let everyone know what team you support with these vivid car decals!
Cheer Dad shirt (available in Blue, Black, or Gray)
$23
Dad need a go to cheer shirt/sweatshirt for cheer competitions this year? Say Less.. and add this to your cart! Personalization may be added to the back or your shirt or sweatshirt!
**** Please add personalization to your cart ****
Cheer Dad Sweatshirt ( available in Black or Gray)
$35
Dad need a go to cheer shirt/sweatshirt for cheer competitions this year? Say Less.. and add this to your cart! Personalization may be added to the back or your shirt or sweatshirt!
**** Please add personalization to your cart ****
Cheer Dad Bank Account Tee
$23
Don't we know it.... What dad wouldn't love this tee! Get yours today!
Mom Crew Neck (available in Black or Gray)
$30
Hey cheer momma! Want to make your competition outfit decision simpler? Grab on of these to sport at the next competition. Add a personalization to support your Athlete
**** Please add personalization to your cart****
Cheer Sister (available in Black or Gray)
$15
Don't forget the siblings!!! Grab one of these so your athlete's siblings can show their support too!!
(Mega phone will be solid, this may be personalized by adding an athlete name on the back of the shirt.)
**** Please add a 5.oo donation for all personalization ****
Cheer Bro
$15
Don't forget the siblings!!! Grab one of these so your athlete's siblings can show their support too!!
(Mega phone will be solid, this may be personalized by adding an athlete name on the back of the shirt.)
**** Please add a 5.oo donation for all personalization ****
Team Sweatpants (available in Black)
$30
Missed the last sale? No worries we have you covered! Keep your athlete warm and cozy in these preppy sweatpants!
**These sweatpants will be personalized with individual team logos if your would like their name as well please add personalization to cart**
Water Bottle
$14
Never lose another water bottle at practice! Team water bottle with personalization are now available in both blue and white. get yours today!
Team logo T-Shirt
$20
Wanna support a specific team? Look no further! Select your team logo to apply to this shirt. Take it to the next level and personalize with your favorite athletes name.
Sugar Daddy and Sugar Momma T-Shirt
$23
If you are a Sugar Daddy or Sugar momma then this shirt is for you! Let's not only be loud but wear something loud to support our Sugar babies at their next be competitions. Available in yellow or black (white lettering)
personalization
$5
Please select the amount of personalization requested
