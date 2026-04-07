Elephant Garden

Offered by

Elephant Garden

About the memberships

Friends of Elephant Garden

Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until June 15, 2027

Lifetime Member
$2,500

No expiration

Become part of the foundation of Elephant Garden.


As a Founding Circle Lifetime Member, your contribution brings a permanent feature to life — a bench, stone element, or raised bed — woven into the living landscape of the garden.


This is a lasting legacy: a place where people will gather, rest, learn, and connect with nature for years to come.


Founding Members will be recognized as part of the original circle who helped bring Elephant Garden to life.

Add a donation for Elephant Garden

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!