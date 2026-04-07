Friends of Elephant Garden

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About the memberships
Valid until June 15, 2027
No expiration
Become part of the foundation of Elephant Garden.
As a Founding Circle Lifetime Member, your contribution brings a permanent feature to life — a bench, stone element, or raised bed — woven into the living landscape of the garden.
This is a lasting legacy: a place where people will gather, rest, learn, and connect with nature for years to come.
Founding Members will be recognized as part of the original circle who helped bring Elephant Garden to life.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!