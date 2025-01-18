VOLUNTEER'S SIGN UP HERE

Known as the Burdock Brigade, this hearty group of volunteers is responsible for the removal and control of burdock….those pesky seeds that stick well to our furry companions and fleece sweaters!!! Volunteers are in control of just how much time they would like to dedicate to burdock removal. In late spring, pulling burdock out by the root is optimal. As the season progresses, cutting the entire plant down before it buds. If we miss a few we can cut off the remaining burrs, bag them and take them off the island. There are so many ways you can assist us with achieving our goals, whether it be from the comfort of your own home or joining us onsite. Please reach out & let us know which areas interest you!! We can’t wait to see how your talents can impact Ellicott Island Bark Park!