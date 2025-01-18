VOLUNTEER'S SIGN UP HERE

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About the memberships
No expiration
The committee's responsibilities span from event planning, advertising, obtaining sponsors/donations & various other tasks requiring a diverse range of skills and expertise. Regular in-person or Zoom meetings, held 1-2 times monthly based on need & availability. We welcome contributions of all sizes, as every idea is valuable in shaping the committee's direction for the year and determining achievable goals. Opportunities abound for individuals with different strengths: Are you adept at networking and cultivating relationships with individuals, local businesses, and corporations? Your assistance in securing donations for basket raffles, event sponsorships, and covering expenses would be invaluable. Not inclined towards public interactions? Your support in event setup, teardown, or supply transportation is equally essential. Are you artistically inclined? Consider assisting in creating themed baskets or designing engaging social media content to promote events. Proficient with technology? Your skills could be utilized in setting up automated communication channels to keep everyone informed about upcoming events, managing donor/sponsor databases, and sending donation requests and post-event appreciation messages.
No expiration
Our garden committee volunteers will assist in replanting the newly renovated Round Garden & small planters around the park. As the season progresses, the primary goal of this committee is to maintain watering, weeding & any additional planting duties that may arise for the main gardens & planters around the park.
No expiration
This committee undertakes minor projects within our storage area and throughout the park. In the past year, their efforts have included relocating and refurbishing the lost and found mailbox, repurposing old birdhouses into nesting boxes for docile native bees, relocating the bulletin board to a newly constructed space provided by Erie County Parks, and revitalizing various items within our storage area and across the park. We welcome individuals interested in participating in projects within the park and storage area. Past volunteers have utilized their expertise in painting, carpentry, and general maintenance to support our endeavors in recent years. Explore the ongoing projects led by this group and engage in the incremental enhancements taking place around the park.
No expiration
Our Totes Committee volunteers stand out as a dependable yet underappreciated cohort within the Bark Park community. These committed individuals collaborate to coordinate the timely removal and replenishment of our waste collection bins, significantly enhancing the cleanliness and overall well-being of our park environment. The time commitment required is 1 to 2 days per month to this task. Totes are to be taken out on Sundays and Thursdays for collection by the Erie County Park Workers on the following day. Volunteers are tasked with wheeling all full totes across the bridge to the parking lot and replacing them with empty totes. Number of totes to manage & frequency of pick up decreases in the winter months.
No expiration
Known as the Burdock Brigade, this hearty group of volunteers is responsible for the removal and control of burdock….those pesky seeds that stick well to our furry companions and fleece sweaters!!! Volunteers are in control of just how much time they would like to dedicate to burdock removal. In late spring, pulling burdock out by the root is optimal. As the season progresses, cutting the entire plant down before it buds. If we miss a few we can cut off the remaining burrs, bag them and take them off the island. There are so many ways you can assist us with achieving our goals, whether it be from the comfort of your own home or joining us onsite. Please reach out & let us know which areas interest you!! We can’t wait to see how your talents can impact Ellicott Island Bark Park!
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