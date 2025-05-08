Friends Of Findley State Park Inc Memberships

A. Open to any person eighteen (18) years of age or older.
B. Shall have voting privileges of one (1) vote per issue.
C. Entitled to hold elected office.
Family
$15
A. Open to any group of persons living together as a family, including all legal dependents with at least one (1) person eighteen (18) years of age or older.
B. Family members eighteen (18) years of age or older shall be entitled to one (1) vote--with a maximum of two (2) votes per family per issue.
C. Only one (1) member of a family unit shall be entitled to hold an elected office.
Lifetime
$100
A. Open to any person eighteen (18) years of age or older or family.
B. Shall have voting privileges of one (1) vote per issue and two (2) votes per family.
C. Only one (1) member of a family unit shall be entitled to hold an elected office.
Associate
$50
A. Open to any group desiring to support The Friends of Findley State Park, Inc.
B. Shall have voting privileges of one (1) vote per issue.
C. Shall not be entitled to hold any office.
Youth Org
free
A. Open to any Youth Organization (i.e.; Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts) interested in supporting the activities and ideals of The Friends of Findley State Park, Inc.
B. Shall have voting privileges (by Organization Leader) of one (1) vote per issue.
C. Membership requires approval of membership during any regular meeting with a quorum in attendance.
D. Member Organization in good standings will be entitled to Membership Dues at no cost.
Corporate
$100
A. Open to any business or firm interested in supporting the activities and ideals of The Friends of Findley State Park, Inc.
B. Shall have voting privileges of one (1) vote per issue.
C. Membership requires approval of membership during any regular meeting with a quorum in attendance.
D. Shall be entitled to have one (1) representative of their group eighteen (18) years of age or older, who is a member in good standing, to be elected as a Director.
