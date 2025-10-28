Friends of Folsom's 16th Annual Turkey Drive Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$1,100 Two tickets for Superticket access for Hantown Motocross 2026. Access to pro and amateur races from June 4-6 2026 including mealds, drink tickets and premier seating.
Donated by: DDNMC
Starting bid
$1000 VALUE: Free Admission for 10 people: includes VIP Booth and Bottle Service.
Donated by: Powerhouse
Starting bid
$400 Value: Donated by Daves Bikes Repair he includes maintenance work on it for the winner.
Starting bid
$400 VALUE: $50 SNOOKS - $100 MEXQUITE - $100 SIENNA/ LAND OCOCEAN $WISE VILLA WINERY
Starting bid
$125 VALUE: Get cozy with a Wicked themed basket that includes: Wicked coloring book (and markers/crayons), wood puzzle, slipper socks with grippers, socks and hairbrush.
Donated by: Marybeth Brown.
Starting bid
$250 VALUE: Game night gift basket with night-in snacks and 3 fun games.
Donated by: Marybeth Brown.
Starting bid
$250 Value: Dog-themed goodie basket filled with dog toys, dog books, candle, towels and dog treats.
Donated by: Marybeth Brown
Starting bid
$1500 VALUE - PRIVATE CHEF - in-home dinner for 2, 3-course meal, menu options. Basket includes 2 bottles of wine, a merlot candle, $100 gift certificate Pokerville Market, chips, salsa, and T-shirt from So Good Catering.
Starting bid
$200 VALUE: Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard deck (wheels not included).
Donated by: Bobby Dickson
Starting bid
$150 VALUEAllman Brothers Picture
Mike Ryan Art
Starting bid
$150 VALUE: Original girl with dog on canvas hangable wall art.
Starting bid
$350 VALUE: Swag basket including Lucky's T-shirt, tumbler, men's grooming supplies and certificate.
Donated by Aaron Ralls
Starting bid
$150 Value: Set of 5 Woodworks wall art
Starting bid
$100 VALUE: 60-minute hot stone body massage and foot reflexology.
DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union
Starting bid
$200 VALUE: 2-hour sip and paint party for 4 @ The Art Shock.
DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union
Starting bid
$175 VALUE: 60-minute facial with dermaplane.
DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union
Starting bid
$100 VALUE: HEAD SPA
DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union
Starting bid
$100 VALUE: Entry for 4 to Makeup & Mimosas Drag Brunch @ Punchline Sacramento
Call to schedule on available dates.
DONATED BY: Taryn and Suzette
Starting bid
$100 VALUE: 4' Portable Scaffold with safety rail and tool shelf.
DONATED BY: Nick Slaughter
Starting bid
$150 VALUE: Private after-hours olive oil tasting for 12-18 people. Includes small appetizer and beverages. One free bottle fill of olive oil of your choice.
after-hours.
DONATED BY: More than Olives
Starting bid
$1000 VALUE: Rustic retreat with deck on Lake Almanor. 4 Day/3 Night stay in 3bd/2 bath house for up to 8 people.
DONATED BY: Kasha Rabon Green/Green Mortgage
Starting bid
$100 VALUE: Insulated lunchbox, water bottle, journal, 3 workout towels, set of 2 lb. weights, protein bars, water bottle, B&B Works hand soap and candle.
DONATED BY: Annalisa Boatsman
Starting bid
$150 VALUE: Kitchen basket with ceramic colander, ceramic EVOO& Balsamic set, cookbook, and stone cutting board.
DONATED BY: TDesign Shop Interiors
Starting bid
$125 VALUE: Bath and Body Works gift basket with two large candles, bath bombs and assorted bath products.
DONATED BY: Mindy Dragoney
Starting bid
$500 VALUE: Custom Cornhole set w/Bag.
DONATED BY: Leslie Ann Keener
Starting bid
$550 VALUE: Urijah Faber's A1 Combat MMA Bundle includes 4 preferred floor seats for fight on 11/7 @ Hardrock Hotel & Casino and A1 Combat swag basket for the show.
DONATED BY: A1 Combat - URIJAH FABER
Starting bid
$200 VALUE: Family fun basket with mini-golf for 4 and snacks.
DONATED BY SACTOWN FAMILY GOLF
Starting bid
$500 VALUE: Limited Edition Joe Montana Championship Collection 4-pack Whiskey.
Starting bid
$300 VALUE: $250 gift certificate plus car cleaning accouterments basket.
plus
Starting bid
$200 VALUE: Reclaimed wood serving tray.
DONATED BY MIKE RYAN
Starting bid
$150 VALUE: Reclaimed wood serving tray
DONATED BY: MIKE RYAN
