Hosted by

Friends of Folsom
Sales closed

Friends of Folsom's 16th Annual Turkey Drive Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 Wool St, Folsom, CA 95630, USA

2 - Hangtown MX Super Tickets item
2 - Hangtown MX Super Tickets
$300

Starting bid

$1,100 Two tickets for Superticket access for Hantown Motocross 2026. Access to pro and amateur races from June 4-6 2026 including mealds, drink tickets and premier seating.

Donated by: DDNMC

POWERHOUSE VIP pack item
POWERHOUSE VIP pack
$300

Starting bid

$1000 VALUE: Free Admission for 10 people: includes VIP Booth and Bottle Service.


Donated by: Powerhouse

Gravity Wide Tire Trail Bike item
Gravity Wide Tire Trail Bike
$150

Starting bid

$400 Value: Donated by Daves Bikes Repair he includes maintenance work on it for the winner.


STYLE MAGAZINE - BAG OF GIFT CARDS item
STYLE MAGAZINE - BAG OF GIFT CARDS
$50

Starting bid

$400 VALUE: $50 SNOOKS - $100 MEXQUITE - $100 SIENNA/ LAND OCOCEAN $WISE VILLA WINERY

Wicked Basket item
Wicked Basket
$50

Starting bid

$125 VALUE: Get cozy with a Wicked themed basket that includes: Wicked coloring book (and markers/crayons), wood puzzle, slipper socks with grippers, socks and hairbrush.


Donated by: Marybeth Brown.

Gift Basket- Game Night item
Gift Basket- Game Night
$50

Starting bid

$250 VALUE: Game night gift basket with night-in snacks and 3 fun games.


Donated by: Marybeth Brown.

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$50

Starting bid

$250 Value: Dog-themed goodie basket filled with dog toys, dog books, candle, towels and dog treats.


Donated by: Marybeth Brown

PRIVATE CHEF PACKAGE - SO GOOD CATERTING item
PRIVATE CHEF PACKAGE - SO GOOD CATERTING
$500

Starting bid

$1500 VALUE - PRIVATE CHEF - in-home dinner for 2, 3-course meal, menu options. Basket includes 2 bottles of wine, a merlot candle, $100 gift certificate Pokerville Market, chips, salsa, and T-shirt from So Good Catering.

Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard item
Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard
$200

Starting bid

$200 VALUE: Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard deck (wheels not included).


Donated by: Bobby Dickson

Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard #2 item
Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard #2
$200

Starting bid

$200 VALUE: Johnny Cash/Skull Skateboard deck (wheels not included).


Donated by: Bobby Dickson

Allman Brothers Picture
$25

Starting bid

$150 VALUEAllman Brothers Picture


Mike Ryan Art

ORIGINAL GIRL - M RYAN ART #2 item
ORIGINAL GIRL - M RYAN ART #2
$25

Starting bid

$150 VALUE: Original girl with dog on canvas hangable wall art.

Luckys Barbershop Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$350 VALUE: Swag basket including Lucky's T-shirt, tumbler, men's grooming supplies and certificate.


Donated by Aaron Ralls

Redwood 45 Wall Art item
Redwood 45 Wall Art
$50

Starting bid

$150 Value: Set of 5 Woodworks wall art

Hot Stone Body Massage item
Hot Stone Body Massage
$50

Starting bid

$100 VALUE: 60-minute hot stone body massage and foot reflexology.


DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union

Sip and Paint Party item
Sip and Paint Party
$50

Starting bid

$200 VALUE: 2-hour sip and paint party for 4 @ The Art Shock.


DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union

FACIAL item
FACIAL
$50

Starting bid

$175 VALUE: 60-minute facial with dermaplane.


DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union

HEAD SPA item
HEAD SPA
$25

Starting bid

$100 VALUE: HEAD SPA


DONATED BY: Heritage Credit Union



Makeup and Momisas for 4 item
Makeup and Momisas for 4
$25

Starting bid

$100 VALUE: Entry for 4 to Makeup & Mimosas Drag Brunch @ Punchline Sacramento

Call to schedule on available dates.


DONATED BY: Taryn and Suzette

4' PORTABLE SCAFFOLD item
4' PORTABLE SCAFFOLD
$50

Starting bid

$100 VALUE: 4' Portable Scaffold with safety rail and tool shelf.


DONATED BY: Nick Slaughter

Olive Oil fill and after hours tasing Experience item
Olive Oil fill and after hours tasing Experience
$50

Starting bid

$150 VALUE: Private after-hours olive oil tasting for 12-18 people. Includes small appetizer and beverages. One free bottle fill of olive oil of your choice.

after-hours.

DONATED BY: More than Olives

Lake Almanor 4 day 3 night Cabin item
Lake Almanor 4 day 3 night Cabin
$500

Starting bid

$1000 VALUE: Rustic retreat with deck on Lake Almanor. 4 Day/3 Night stay in 3bd/2 bath house for up to 8 people.


DONATED BY: Kasha Rabon Green/Green Mortgage

FITNESS BASKET item
FITNESS BASKET
$50

Starting bid

$100 VALUE: Insulated lunchbox, water bottle, journal, 3 workout towels, set of 2 lb. weights, protein bars, water bottle, B&B Works hand soap and candle.


DONATED BY: Annalisa Boatsman

Design Shop Basket item
Design Shop Basket
$75

Starting bid

$150 VALUE: Kitchen basket with ceramic colander, ceramic EVOO& Balsamic set, cookbook, and stone cutting board.


DONATED BY: TDesign Shop Interiors

Bath and Body Works item
Bath and Body Works
$40

Starting bid

$125 VALUE: Bath and Body Works gift basket with two large candles, bath bombs and assorted bath products.


DONATED BY: Mindy Dragoney


Cornhole set w/Bag
$100

Starting bid

$500 VALUE: Custom Cornhole set w/Bag.


DONATED BY: Leslie Ann Keener

MMA GIFT PACK item
MMA GIFT PACK
$200

Starting bid

$550 VALUE: Urijah Faber's A1 Combat MMA Bundle includes 4 preferred floor seats for fight on 11/7 @ Hardrock Hotel & Casino and A1 Combat swag basket for the show.

DONATED BY: A1 Combat - URIJAH FABER

4 PACK - SACTOWN FAM GOLF item
4 PACK - SACTOWN FAM GOLF
$75

Starting bid

$200 VALUE: Family fun basket with mini-golf for 4 and snacks.


DONATED BY SACTOWN FAMILY GOLF

Joe Montana 49er Whiskey Pack item
Joe Montana 49er Whiskey Pack
$275

Starting bid

$500 VALUE: Limited Edition Joe Montana Championship Collection 4-pack Whiskey.

FOLSOM GLENN GIFT BASKET item
FOLSOM GLENN GIFT BASKET
$150

Starting bid

$300 VALUE: $250 gift certificate plus car cleaning accouterments basket.

plus

Reclaimed Wood Serving Tray item
Reclaimed Wood Serving Tray
$75

Starting bid

$200 VALUE: Reclaimed wood serving tray.


DONATED BY MIKE RYAN

Reclaimed Wood Serving Tray
$50

Starting bid

$150 VALUE: Reclaimed wood serving tray


DONATED BY: MIKE RYAN

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!