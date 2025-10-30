Friends of Folsom

Offered by

Friends of Folsom

About this shop

Friends of Folsom's Merch

16th Annual Turkey Drive Shirt item
16th Annual Turkey Drive Shirt
$20

Official event shirt featuring all event sponsors, limited quantity. Every Shirt sold feeds one family at Thanksgiving.

Small - 2XL

Framily Hoodie item
Framily Hoodie
$35

Framily hoodie, super comfortable. Limited quantity. Every hoodie sold feeds a family at Thanksgiving.

Small - 2XL Available

Framily Trucker Hat item
Framily Trucker Hat
$25

Framily/Framilia Trucker Hat, Varieas colors and 2 different styles. Limited quantities but more coming. One size fits most

Framily Beanie item
Framily Beanie
$20

FOF Framily Beanie, various colors. Limited quantities, but more are on the way. One size fits most.

FOF Past Event Shirts item
FOF Past Event Shirts
$10

Various FOF event shirts, all sizes, all colors.

Limited quantity available.

FOF Stickers item
FOF Stickers
$5

Get out of jail free card with the Folsom PD when you get pulled over. Just kidding.

FOF Koozie item
FOF Koozie
$5

FOF Beer Koozie, keep the Fun in Fundraising cold.

Add a donation for Friends of Folsom

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!