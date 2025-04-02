2025 Gala Silent Auction

Retail Value: $400
Enjoy a one night stay at the breathtaking Soho Warehouse. With dramatic views of LA at the rooftop pool & amazing food and drinks, you deserve to have this getaway!
Burke Williams Spa- Massage and Facial
$125
Starting bid
Retail Value: $470
Relaxation Massage- 80 mins,
H2V Spa Style Facial- 65 mins, and a 3 day spa pass !
Burke Williams is an experience. Inside our European-inspired spas, we work to transform your day and enhance your sense of well-being, one service at a time. As long as you need to decompress, unwind, and find peace in your life, we will provide your sanctuary!
At Burke Williams, you’ll find relaxation and beauty treatments including massage therapy, facials, manicures and pedicures, baths, and wetroom treatments. Each Burke Williams Spa is equipped with:
A large co-ed lounge for socializing. Relax in luxury in front of a glowing fire. Enjoy complimentary seasonal teas, refreshing infused waters, and fresh fruit.
Separate spa amenities for men and women.
Whirlpools, steam room, dry sauna, cool misting room, private showers, and cold deluge.
Quiet rooms where reading, relaxing, and silence prevail.
Vanity areas equipped with all the amenities you need for your return to the outside world: hair products, shaving goods, blow dryers, curling irons, and more.
ALBA LA Dinner and Wine for 2
$150
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Chefs Tasting menu and sommelier wine package at Alba LA - the hottest new restaurant in town!
Cowshed Luxury Gift Basket
$125
Starting bid
Retail Value: $650
Includes 2 large sets of cowshed products, 2 candles, 2 towels, and soho skin travel kits! Amazing as gifts or for your own shower and self care.
Cowshed started with a simple mission: to inject a little country calm into people's busy lives. Today our spas and treatment-led natural therapies are famous worldwide for their originality, character and uncompromising attitude to quality.
$200 Gift Card to Sushi Tama
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Experience West Hollywood's best kept sushi secret- Sushi Tama! Enjoy a power lunch or quiet dinner- the wagyu hand rolls are a must try!
Chloé : Black Small Marcie Bag
$500
Starting bid
Retail Value: $2,390
Donated by Wunderkind boutique Montecito
Chloe LWG-certified cracked calfskin shoulder bag in black.
· Hand-wrapped carry handles
· Detachable crossbody strap
· Zip pocket at suede interior
· Logo-engraved gold-tone hardware
· H9" x W12" x D3.5" color: Black
Calfskin, Made in Italy.
Private Makeup Lesson with Top Artist Kristine Studden
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,500
Learn all the tips and tricks from top celebrity makeup artist, Kristine Studden!! Also includes a small box of products.
Williams Sonoma Signature Thermo-Clad™ Nonstick 10-Piece Coo
$150
Starting bid
Retail Value: $600
10-PIECE SET INCLUDES:
8 1/2" fry pan
10 1/2" fry pan
2-qt. saucepan with lid
4-qt. saucepan with lid
6-qt. essential pan with lid
8-qt. stockpot with lid
Get back to cooking with a brand new amazing pan set- everything you need for a fully stocked kitchen!
4 Tickets to the Dodgers Game
$500
Starting bid
Retail Value: $4,000
Monday, September 8 vs. Colorado Rockies @ 7:10 PM
Seats: Section: 1DG Row: GG Seats: 5-8
The tickets are located a few rows behind home plate in the Yaamava' Dugout Club.
Parking passes included
Haircut by Kevin B at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value : $400
Enjoy a haircut and blowout by celebrity hair stylist and owner of Kevin B salon- Kevin himself! It's sure to be a day of glamour and self care at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.
Henley Salon : VENUS LEGACY BODY SCULPTING
$350
Starting bid
Retail Value: $2,000
Time for some self care! 8 week session (one body part) using Venus Legacy radio frequency skin tightening machine, a non surgical facelift that also does fat reduction.
$200 Gift Card to Kathy Gohar MD (1)
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Beverly Hills Cosmetic and Laser Center
Gift certificate –Towards Botox, Fillers (Juvederm, Voluma, Vollure, Belotero, Radiesse, Restylane), Kybella, Fraxel Laser (for treatment of Age Spots, Acne Scars, Wrinkles, Hyper-pigmentation, Facial resurfacing), Laser Hair Removal, Sclerotherapy (spider vein treatment), Chemical Peel, Vela Shape(for treatment of Cellulite), IPL photo facial, Vampire Facelift (PRP), Liposonix (melts fat)
435 N. Roxbury Dr.
$200 Gift Card to Kathy Gohar MD (2)
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Beverly Hills Cosmetic and Laser Center
Gift certificate –Towards Botox, Fillers (Juvederm, Voluma, Vollure, Belotero, Radiesse, Restylane), Kybella, Fraxel Laser (for treatment of Age Spots, Acne Scars, Wrinkles, Hyper-pigmentation, Facial resurfacing), Laser Hair Removal, Sclerotherapy (spider vein treatment), Chemical Peel, Vela Shape (for treatment of Cellulite), IPL photo facial, Vampire Facelift (PRP), Liposonix (melts fat)
435 N. Roxbury Dr.
Training Mate 5 Class Pack
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
C'mon Mate!! Let's get shredded for summer! Training Mate is an Aussie owned circuit training program located just steps from FDS. Perfect for an amazing workout post drop off or before school pickup!
Carries Pilates Plus 5 Class Pack
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150
One of the original and BEST Megaformer studios in LA! Carries is where many of LA's models and actresses go to stay fit. See the results for yourself after a 5 class pack!
$200 Gift Card to The Ivy Restaurant
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Enjoy a beautiful lunch at the timeless Ivy Restaurant. California cuisine and impeccable service- dine al fresco surrounded by the iconic multicolor roses.
One Night Stay at Palihouse West Hollywood
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value: $320
Enjoy a complimentary one night stay at the newly renovated Palihouse West Hollywood. Get a break from the kids, have a staycation, & sleep in! Best little getaway in the heart of LA.
Palihouse West Hollywood
8384 W. 3rd St.
$500 Gift Card - Hair Cut or Color Service
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
With clients ranging from celebrities to soccer moms, Siobhán has 15 years of experience working behind the chair in both New York and Los Angeles. She is excited to welcome you to Salon Benjamin in West Hollywood. A true expert in haircare, she is passionate about helping make client’s hair dreams become reality.
Gift Card towards any Hair Cut or Color Service, must be used within 6 months. IG: @sassysio
Round of Golf at Wilshire Country Club (+ 2 friends!)
$125
Starting bid
Retail Value: $525.
You and 2 friends are invited to join Tye Palonen for a round of golf at the incredible Wilshire Country Club. The golf course is currently undergoing a 25 million dollar renovation so you will be one of the first to play a brand new world class golf course- right in the heart of Los Angeles. Hancock Park! The new course opens in October so this can be redeemed after opening!
Tartine $250 Gift Card + more!
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $300
$250 gift card plus a Tartine cookbook and hat! Indulge in the iconic flavors of San Francisco's famous Tartine Bakery!! Must try their world renowned sourdough bread & flakey croissants! The best locally sourced & organic ingredients.
1 Month of Group Class at The Body Los Angeles
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $250
Get toned and stronger than ever with the amazing Jenn Glysson- owner and trainer of The Body Los Angeles.
Classes are held on weekdays at 9 AM, 4x/week. Only 11 minute drive from FDS!
The Body Los Angeles
6015 Santa Monica Blvd. #201
Los Angeles, CA 90038
3 Hours Tutoring Package with Tutor Doctor (1)
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $340
3 hours of tutoring packing with complimentary consultation and assessment.
Help your child learn to love learning with a dedicated tutor from Tutor Doctor. Through carefully matched tutors and a creative approach tailored to each child, Tutor Doctor comes alongside parents to clear the hurdles in the way of learning so students can confidently achieve their personal best.
Exp. 10/1/25
3 Hours Tutoring Package with Tutor Doctor (2)
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $340
3 hours of tutoring packing with complimentary consultation and assessment.
Help your child learn to love learning with a dedicated tutor from Tutor Doctor. Through carefully matched tutors and a creative approach tailored to each child, Tutor Doctor comes alongside parents to clear the hurdles in the way of learning so students can confidently achieve their personal best.
Exp. 10/1/25
Free Week of Got Game Summer Camp
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $435
A traditional day camp in West Hollywood offering a wide variety of sports, games, arts, and lots of other fun activities to elementary-aged students!
This free week is for Summer Camp Week 2
June 23-27
Camper aged 4-14
Third St. Elementary from 9am-3:30 pm
Dr Griffin Helms Chiropractor
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $550
Free first time visit for a family of four! @thegoodchiroLA Includes- Consultation, ROM test, First adjustment and care plan
Zacao Gift Basket - the finest organic fair trade chocolate!
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $170
Enjoy 20 of the finest chocolate bars you have ever tasted. Pure, fair, and unforgettably delicious. 100% organic. Founder is supermodel and philanthropist Zaina Gohou.
MADE IN GHANA, FROM TREE TO BAR. Together, we are changing the chocolate industry.
70% of the world's cocoa is grown in West Africa, but less than 1% of the chocolate is made there. We are providing jobs and building economic prosperity in Ghana. Taste the difference for yourself with this sampler box of the finest dark and milk chocolates.
Tutu School Birthday Party!
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value: $700
The Tutu School LA (Beverly Grove)
Odette Birthday Party Package for up to 10 children!
Includes Ballet class, crafts, cake, and favors! Give your child the birthday party of their dreams as a true ballerina.
8334 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
SIGNED Lana Del Rey Record
$150
Starting bid
Retail value: $500
This signed copy is extra special because one of our very own FDS families is personally going over to her house to get it signed JUST FOR THE GALA!
Acro Dance Academy 1 Free 8 week Session
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $170
Los Angeles Acro Dance Academy - 8 week Session!
Located in Beverlywood
500 dollar gift card to WA Prime Meat Market
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value: $500
Discover the finest selection of Japanese, Australian, and US Wagyu beef along with USDA Prime cuts.
Bottle of 2018 Gargiulo Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value: $199
2018 Gargiulo Vineyards '575 OVX G Major 7 Study' Cabernet Sauvignon (a red wine from Oakville, Napa Valley, California) named after a classic jazz guitar chord is highly nuanced and provides a profound sense of elegance and complexity, changing with every swirl and sip. The nose reflects subtle floral notes, which develop into deep, crushed berry and earth flavors on the palate. Its tannins are refined and seamlessly integrated.. The aging potential is 25 plus years. Only 1,357 cases produced!
1 Month Of Martial Arts and Self Defense Training
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $295
Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios -To include 4 (30 minute) personal lessons schedules once a week for 4 consecutive weeks and 4 weeks of unlimited group classes. Available to the Westwood location only.
2 Nights Stay at Florence Italy Airbnb
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value: $400
Been wanting an excuse to visit Italy?? Here it is! 2 nights in Florence to kick off your Italian adventure.
