Friends Of Fred Heutte Foundation Memberships 2025

Associate Member
$40

Valid for one year

Access to our monthly newsletter, with news about programming, events and garden updates --

Membership in the AHS Garden reciprocity program, gaining you admission to over 380 gardens across the United States, good for one admission per garden visited

Supporter
$75

Valid for one year

All of the Associate benefits plus a Fred Heutte Garden Tote

Heirloom Garden Circle
$150

Valid for one year

All of the above benefits plus one Invitation to our Annual Friends of the Fred Garden Party --


Native Plant Circle
$250

Valid for one year

All of the above benefits plus another garden party invite and your name listed on our online donor wall --


Arboretum Circle
$400

Valid for one year

All of the above benefits plus one Memorial Brick with the engraving of your choice, to honor a memory, family or person

Knot Garden Circle
$700

Valid for one year

All above benefits plus two invitations to our Major Donor Celebration --

Camellia Circle
$1,000

No expiration

All above benefits plus and additional invitation to our Major Donor Celebration--

Fred's Crepe Myrtle Circle
$2,000

Valid for one year

