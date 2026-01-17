Friends of Fusion Foundation Golf Outing - 2026

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About this event
Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.
Your company logo branded at the lunch table and dinner tables.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.
Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.
Your company logo branded at all the golf carts.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.
Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.
Your company tent (if you have one) at the Orange Crush tent on the course.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.
Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.
Your company tent (if you have one) at the Margarita tent on the course.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.
Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.
Your company logo branded on the drink cart.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.
Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!
*We will email you for the names of your golfers.
Tee sign at the event with your brand.
*We will email you for your company's logo.
Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!
*We will email you for the names of your golfers.
If you have a foursome you are playing with already, this option allows each player to pay individually.
Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!
*We will email you to find out your foursome.
Tee sign at the event with your brand.
*We will email you for your company's logo.
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