Friends of Fusion Foundation

Hosted by

Friends of Fusion Foundation

About this event

Friends of Fusion Foundation Golf Outing - 2026

507 Thompson Station Rd

Newark, DE 19711, USA

Lunch/Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.

Your company logo branded at the lunch table and dinner tables.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.

Your company logo branded at all the golf carts.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.

Orange Crush Tent Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.

Your company tent (if you have one) at the Orange Crush tent on the course.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.

Margarita Tent Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.

Your company tent (if you have one) at the Margarita tent on the course.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Foursome, tee sign, golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner.

Your company logo branded on the drink cart.
PLUS: Company name on all marketing material at event.
*We will email you for your company's logo and the names of your golfers.

Foursome with Tee Sign -- $50 Savings!
$700

Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!
*We will email you for the names of your golfers.

Tee sign at the event with your brand.
*We will email you for your company's logo.

Foursome
$600

Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!
*We will email you for the names of your golfers.

Single Player - Playing with a foursome
$150

If you have a foursome you are playing with already, this option allows each player to pay individually.

Includes golf carts, refreshments, lunch & dinner!

*We will email you to find out your foursome.

Tee Sign Sponsor
$150

Tee sign at the event with your brand.
*We will email you for your company's logo.

Add a donation for Friends of Fusion Foundation

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