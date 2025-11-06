Friends Of Gamble Rogers State Park Inc

Friends Of Gamble Rogers State Park Inc

FROGRS Shop

Turtle sponsorship
Turtle sponsorship
$25

Sponsorship includes a plush sea turtle, park sticker, a packet of information and facts on the sea turtle species that nest in Florida, and an exclusive e-newsletter on nesting updates throughout our Turtle Patrol season.

Turtles available in red, blue, pink, purple, or green sweatshirt.

Sponsorship is symbolic, but the plush turtle is real!

Plush turtle
Plush turtle
$15

Multiple colors available

Ball cap
Ball cap
$20

Multiple colors available

Visor
Visor
$20

Multiple colors available

Sticker
Sticker
$5
Magnet
Magnet
$5
Bundle of Firewood
Bundle of Firewood
$10

Available from your camp host or at the ranger station 8am to sundown

10 lb bag of Ice
10 lb bag of Ice
$4

Available at the ranger station 8am to sundown

