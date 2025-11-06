FROGRS Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Sponsorship includes a plush sea turtle, park sticker, a packet of information and facts on the sea turtle species that nest in Florida, and an exclusive e-newsletter on nesting updates throughout our Turtle Patrol season.
Turtles available in red, blue, pink, purple, or green sweatshirt.
Sponsorship is symbolic, but the plush turtle is real!
Multiple colors available
Multiple colors available
Multiple colors available
Available from your camp host or at the ranger station 8am to sundown
Available at the ranger station 8am to sundown
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!