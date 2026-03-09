Friends of Glencoe Scouting

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Donated wreaths have helped local families in Glencoe, clients of New Trier Township Food Pantry, and have been included in local Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies honoring fallen veterans.
Note: The actual donated wreath will be determined by available inventory and may not be the design pictured above. Recipients will be determined based on local need and number of donations received.
Donate a set of our beautiful Hanukkah Candles to a local family in need. We are partnering with the Ark to make sure all donations go directly to those who need them.
Note: The donated candles will be selected based on available inventory and may not be the design pictured.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!