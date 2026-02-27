Friends of Hidden Peak Online Auction 2026

Building on the tried and true legendary status of the Soul family, the Rossignol Rallybird Soul 102 Open combines the power of the Rallybird family with the float and pop of the Soul family. The ski features a lightweight blended woodcore with lighter weight tips (thanks to that soul construction) the ski handles well and blasts in nearly any conditions. Featuring a 102mm underfoot measurement that handles deep days while still being easy to lay over on groomers and lower tide stretches, the ski makes the groomers fun and floats when snow comes. If you are looking for a daily charger with the float of a powder ski and the handling of something a little thinner, the Rossignol Rallybird Soul 102 Open has got what you need. These skis have been donated from Lone Pine Gear Exchange.





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Bidding will run from 3/23/2025 @ 9:00AM until 3/27/2025 @ 10:00PM

PLEASE NOTE WE CANNOT SHIP ITEMS.

ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR LOCAL PICK UP ONLY.

PICK UP: LONE PINE GEAR EXCHANGE

2835 E 3300 S

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84109

PICK UP EVENTS WILL BE HOSTED:

SATURDAY, MARCH 28 10:00-4:00PM AND SUNDAY, MARCH 29 10:00-4:00PM

UNCLAIMED ITEMS WILL BE HELD AT LONE PINE GEAR EXCHANGE FOR TWO WEEKS.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND HAPPY BIDDING!