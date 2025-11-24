Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy Inc

Offered by

Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy Inc

About the memberships

Friends of Kre8ive

Spotlight Supporter (Monthly)
$8

Renews monthly

Early purchase: 8 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt

Center Stage Champion (Monthly)
$18

Renews monthly

Early purchase: 18 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Encore Partner (Monthly)
$28

Renews monthly

FREE Tickets: 4 per year

Early purchase: 28 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Star Performer (Monthly)
$38

Renews monthly

FREE Tickets: 8 per year

Early purchase: 38 tickets per show

Merch:FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Spotlight Supporter
$96

Valid until April 29, 2027

Early purchase: 8 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt

Center Stage Champion
$216

Valid until April 29, 2027

Early purchase: 18 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Encore Partner
$336

Valid until April 29, 2027

FREE Tickets: 4 per year

Early purchase: 28 tickets per show

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Star Performer
$456

Valid until April 29, 2027

FREE Tickets: 8 per year

Early purchase: 38 tickets per year

Merch: FREE Kre8ive shirt, 10% discount on add. merch.

Add a donation for Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!