Friends of Lexington Senior Centers Silent Auction

This beautiful piece was designed by Debbie Eller, a lifelong Lexington resident and retired art teacher with 28 years of experience, including 18 years teaching pottery at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. At LSC, she shares her passion for clay, inspiring students to explore creativity and discover the joy of working with such versatile material.
Amelia Stamps is the creative mind behind this one of a kind mug! Amelia is a Lexington, KY based potter and founder of Stamps Pottery, creating handmade and functional ceramics since 2002 after earning her BFA in ceramics from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She has been teaching at LSC for seven years. Rooted in a lifelong immersion in the arts, her work reflects a love of understated beauty, community, and the tactile elegance of clay.
This is a one-of-a-kind art piece designed by the talented Steve Heartsill. He is a Lexington-based artist known for his ceramic and metal wall art, crafting elegantly designed 3-D mixed-media pieces that reflect his mastery of texture and form. He has been teaching at LSC for six years, sharing his expertise and inspiring students to explore three-dimensional expression through thoughtfully designed media.
This is an 11” x 14” framed watercolor painted by Joey Siemer. Siemer is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Antonelli College with a degree in Fine Art and Design. For the past five years he has taught at LSC, where he especially enjoys sharing his love of watercolor, encouraging creativity through color, technique, and personal expression.
This is a 7.5" x 9.5" framed pastel painted by Joey Siemer.
This 9.5" x 7.5" framed watercolor was painted by Joey Siemer.
Connie McCoy is the wonderful artist of this 18x24 oil painting of Ruby Creek located in the Sierra Foothills of California. Connie is inspired by nature and the dramatic effects that lighting creates, like the sun filtering through a canopy of trees on a summer day, or the long shadows of a fall day
