Friends of Lexington Senior Centers Silent Auction

Amelia Stamps is the creative mind behind this one of a kind mug! Amelia is a Lexington, KY based potter and founder of Stamps Pottery, creating handmade and functional ceramics since 2002 after earning her BFA in ceramics from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She has been teaching at LSC for seven years. Rooted in a lifelong immersion in the arts, her work reflects a love of understated beauty, community, and the tactile elegance of clay.