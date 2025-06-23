eventClosed

Friends of Lorenzo Syracuse Orchestra Dinner

17 Rippleton Rd

Cazenovia, NY 13035, USA

Friends of Lorenzo Sponsor
$150
One complimentary glass of wine or beer will be provided to each Friends of Lorenzo Sponsor ticket purchaser.
Golden Anniversary Sponsor
$200
Each Golden Anniversary Sponsor ticket purchaser will be provided with 3 complimentary drink tickets. All Golden Anniversary Sponsor ticket purchasers will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Friends of Lorenzo Christmas Preview Party on December 3, 2025 at Lorenzo.

