Friends of Maddie Artwork

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Artist: Owen Flanagan
Age: 6
About the Artist: Owen is a couple months younger than Maddie and the best friend of
Maddie’s brother, Ford. Although he followed a YouTube video to help him paint this
butterfly, Owen is a very creative little guy with a huge heart. Owen is excited to share
his butterfly painting in support of such a great cause!
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Artist: Olivia Flanagan
Age: 4
About the Artist: Olivia is a girly girl to the core, as you can see with her rainbow
butterfly. It’s almost certain that she and Maddie would be best friends – just like their
brothers. Even at the age of 4 with the spiciest attitude on the block, Olivia cares so
much for others and was so happy to paint this butterfly for Maddie’s Memory.
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Artist: Ford McDaniel
Age: 5
About the Artist: Ford is Maddie's "younger" brother. Ford was born about a year after Maddie and has been a ray of sunshine to his family. While Ford has never met Maddie, he talks about her all the time. Ford always says Maddie is "In the Moon"
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Artist: Addison Ewing
Age: 11
About the Artist: This artist is an energetic and creative 11-year-old who brings both imagination and determination to everything she does. She is not only artistic, but also very smart and thrives at being an athlete, always eager to learn new things and challenge herself. Known as a true social butterfly, she loves spending time with friends and making people feel included. Her painting of a colorful butterfly reflects her bright personality, full of life, movement, and creativity.
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Artist: Ori Ewing
Age: 8
About the Artist: This vibrant butterfly painting was created by a young artist whose imagination is always in motion. At just eight years old, he blends creativity with curiosity, bringing an "engineer brain" to everything he does - whether he's building, exploring, or painting. He spends much of his time outside playing and creating with his friends, Ford and Owen. His love for color shines through in this piece, especially with the use of pink - his favorite color- adding energy and personality to the butterfly. Just like him, the artwork is bold, playful, and full of life.
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Artist: Griffin Lambert
Age: 8
About the Artist: Griffin is an energetic second grader with a love for all things sports. When he's not on the football field or basketball court, he enjoys painting, drawing, writing sports stories, and spending time with his family and pets. Known for his playful sense of humor and kind heart, Griffin was especially excited to create this butterfly in support of such a meaningful cause.
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Artist: Blake McBride
Age: 8
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Artist: Sloan McBride
Age: 6
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