Friends of Malcom's Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

Enjoy a two night stay and dinner for two at Harvest Restaurant.
$1400 Value
Palm Desert house for 4 days/3 nights
$800
Spend 4 days/3 nights in relaxing Palm Dessert. Located on Rancho Las Palmas North Course, overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways, this 3 bedroom/2 bath house has beautiful extended views of the fairways and mountains, with 1,995 sq. ft. to spread out with your family, and is directly across the street from pool. You will get to enjoy all of Rancho Las Palmas' activities, and it is minutes away from The River.
Master room- king size bed
Room 2- Queen bed and crib
Room 3- Double bed
Offer is good between Oct 15- Nov 15 2025
$1600 Value
JW Marriott LA Live - 2 Night Stay + Parking
$450
Two nights at the luxury hotel by Crypto.com Arena and the Peacock Theater in LA Live, including parking.
$900 Value
Rager/Mortensen's Ultimate Sports Fan Gift Experience
$1,000
Get ready to knock it out of the park with this all-star gift basket that blends unforgettable experiences with fun, action-packed gear! Perfect for sports lovers, families, or collectors, this package delivers the best of baseball, backyard fun, and basketball legend memorabilia.
⚾ Take Me Out to the Ballgame – San Diego Padres VIP Experience - Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day at Petco Park! This exclusive experience includes four (4) field-level seats behind home plate and VIP access to watch Padres batting practice from behind home plate before gates open. You'll be escorted by a Padres front office staff member for a behind-the-scenes look at game-day prep. This experience is valid for the 2025 season, subject to availability, only at a mutually agreed upon date.
🏈 Nerf Mini Foam Sports Ball Set - Perfect for young fans or indoor fun, this soft foam ball set lets you bring the game to your living room or backyard.
🛒 Heavy-Duty Beach Wagon (330 lb Capacity) - Easily transport your gear to the ballpark, beach, or BBQ with this sturdy, collapsible wagon built to carry it all.
🥏 FLYO Light-Up Flying Ring- Day or night, this glowing ring is built for fun. Lightweight and easy to throw, it’s a hit at tailgates, parks, or beach outings.
🏀 Kobe Bryant Lakers Framed Picture- Honor the legacy of a legend with this stunning framed tribute to Kobe Bryant—a must-have for any basketball fan or collector.
From VIP access at the ballpark to fun in the sun and a piece of NBA history, this basket is the ultimate gift for the sports enthusiast in your life. It’s more than just a gift—it’s a full-on experience. 🎉 An over $2,000 Value!
Eckrote's Tee Time in Style Basket
$600
Hit the greens while looking sharp and playing your best with our Tee Time in Style auction basket — a golfer’s dream come true!
This ultimate golf-lover’s package includes:
- A Foursome at Aliso Viejo Country Club
- A $300 TravisMathew Gift Card – upgrade your golf wardrobe with premium, performance-driven apparel
- 1 Hour on a Bahama Golf Simulator
- 1 Hour Lesson with Bahama Golf Head Pro
- A box of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls – known for exceptional distance and control
- A golf cart phone caddy
- the Hanger training aide
- A set of golf tees to keep your game on point
- Stylish golf hats to keep you cool and sun-protected
- Soft, absorbent magnetic golf towels for staying fresh on the course
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just love the game, this basket has everything you need to play (and look) like a pro. Perfect for a weekend on the links or as the ultimate gift for the golfer in your life!
$1500 Value
Darsow's California Living Bag
$475
Stay cool, stylish, and sun-ready with our California Living waterproof bag — the ultimate collection of beach-day essentials, premium gear, and local favorites for a day in the sun with serious style.
This sun-soaked set includes:
- 2 pairs of OluKai footwear – where comfort meets island-inspired style
- A sleek Melin hat to top off your look with water-friendly performance
- A $50 gift card to Young’s Beach Shack – beach bites done right
- A $50 gift card to Board & Brew – perfect for post-beach sandwiches and brews
- A $25 gift card to Nékter Juice Bar – stay refreshed with clean, cool smoothies
- A $50 gift card to Project Social – grab a cozy, casual outfit
- Colorescience mineral sunscreen – high-end, skin-loving sun protection
- 2 SurfSling boogie board carriers – carry your boards with ease and comfort
- A rugged Titan Deep Freeze cooler to keep your drinks and snacks ice-cold
- 2 Coastal Cotton beach towels – plush, oversized, and ready for sandy lounging
- A stylish and practical Stanley tumbler – perfect for hydration on the go
- 2 Turkish towels – lightweight, quick-dry, and ultra-chic
- A fun Smash Ball set for some active beachside play
All beautifully packed in a durable waterproof beach bag — making it the perfect grab-and-go gift for beach lovers, adventurers, and sun-chasers alike!
$950 Value
Mrs. Carr's Med Spa
$425
Recharge, refresh, and radiate with this ultimate self-care bundle designed to nourish your skin, soothe your senses, and spark joy! This beautifully curated basket includes:
✨ A gift certificate to Renu Medical Spa for 50 units of Botox.
🧴 A ZO Skin Health cosmetic bag stocked with professional skincare essentials for glowing, healthy skin.
🌿 A set of Mediheal Brightening face masks – the perfect pick-me-up for dull or tired skin.
🕯 A Red Fruits and Forest crackling wooden wick candle – cozy vibes with a refreshing berry twist.
🧼 Blueberry and Acai body scrub for silky-smooth, polished skin.
Whether you’re planning a spa night in or gifting a little luxury to someone special, this basket brings high-end wellness and feel-good favorites straight to your door. An $850 Value
Butterworth's A Taste of Italy Basket
$70
Bring the romance and rich flavors of Italy straight to your kitchen with our Taste of Italy basket — the ultimate indulgence for pasta lovers and home chefs alike!
This mouthwatering collection includes charcuterie, pasta meal, dessert, olive oil and bread sticks.
$140 Value
Kirkpatrick's Fitness Fanatic Basket
$300
Ready to kick your fitness goals into high gear? The Fitness Fanatic Gift Basket is packed with everything you need to sweat, stretch, and recover like a pro!
This high-energy bundle includes:
- Orangetheory Fitness (Laguna Niguel Location): Jumpstart your training with 3 invigorating classes, a branded small pouch, a sweat rag, and a custom pen—all the essentials for your next heart-pumping session.
- Sweat House OC: Detox and recharge with a 5-pack of infrared sauna classes—redeemable at any location for ultimate flexibility.
- Beyond the Mat: Find your zen (or get a serious sweat) with 3 free yoga classes to help balance your body and mind.
- Van’s Duffle Gym Bag: Stylish, durable, and spacious—perfect for carrying all your gear in one sleek place.
- A full-size Protein Powder
- Protein Bars
- Amin.O Energy Drink Powder—for that clean pre-workout or mid-day pick-me-up
- A sleek Hydroflask to stay hydrated on the go
- Bonus Adventure: A daily rental for two Pedego eBikes—cruise the coast, hit the trails, or explore with a fitness-focused twist.
Whether you’re a seasoned gym rat or just starting your journey, this basket is your all-access pass to feeling strong, energized, and inspired. Let’s get moving! 💪🚴♂️🧘♀️ A Value of Over $600!
2 EXILIS Ultra 360 Treatments at CQ Med Gym
$300
Refresh, rejuvenate, and restore your glow with 2 EXILIS Ultra 360 treatments for the forehead and eye area—a powerful, non-invasive experience that combines ultrasound and radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
FDA-cleared and designed to deliver both immediate and long-term skin benefits, EXILIS treatments are perfect for anyone looking to firm, tighten, and revitalize their look without surgery or downtime.
✨ Treatment Details:
2 sessions targeting the forehead and eyes
Located at CQ Med Gym in Laguna Niguel, CA
$600 value
Give your skin the love it deserves and bid your way to a smoother, more radiant you!
Hoffman's Book Lovers Basket – Cozy Reads & Relaxation
$80
Treat yourself or a fellow bookworm to the ultimate reading retreat! This beautifully curated basket is perfect for cozy nights in and hours of page-turning delight. It includes:
- A soft throw blanket to snuggle up with
- A scented candle to set the perfect reading mood
- A stylish journal for jotting down thoughts or favorite quotes
- A soothing tea assortment for sipping while you read
- A cozy mug to go with your tea
- A nighttime reading light for those can't-put-it-down chapters
- A handpicked selection of favorite books from our class of all genres
✨ Something for everyone! Whether you're into heartfelt fiction or whimsical tales, this basket is your ticket to relaxation and literary escape. A Value of $160.
Ultimate Wellness & Fitness
$300
Get ready to crush your fitness goals — and feel amazing doing it — with this action-packed wellness basket! Perfect for athletes, weekend warriors, or anyone ready to level up their self-care game. This powerhouse package includes:
👕 A cozy Fleet Feet sweatshirt, t-shirt & hat — stylish, high-performance comfort for every adventure.
💧 A durable Fleet Feet water bottle to keep you hydrated on the move.
🔦 A safety LED running light — stay seen and safe on early morning or evening runs.
Plus, jumpstart your recovery and mindfulness with these premium local experiences:
🔥 5 sessions at Perspire Sauna — relax, detox, and recharge with infrared sauna therapy.
🧘♀️ 3 classes at Beyond the Mat Yoga — stretch, strengthen, and find your zen.
💆♂️ 50-minute assisted stretch at StretchLab, including grippy socks — boost flexibility and prevent injury with expert guidance
🚴♂️ 5-class pass to GritCycle — ride strong and sweat it out in high-energy indoor cycling classes.
This ultimate fitness and recovery package will have you feeling unstoppable — mind, body, and soul! Total value of over $600
Hummel's Wagon of Beach Day Bliss
$125
Get ready for the ultimate day of sun, sand, and surf with our Beach Day Bliss wagon — packed to the brim with everything you need for unforgettable family fun by the shore!
This beach-ready bundle includes:
- A roomy, easy-to-pull wagon to haul your gear in style
- A portable cooler to keep snacks and drinks chilled
- A fun slushie maker for cool treats on hot days
Mini lacrosse sticks and paddle ball sets for nonstop beach games
A pop-up shade for those much-needed breaks from the sun
A compact mini speaker to bring the summer soundtrack with you
A handy beach sand brush to keep the mess out of your car and gear
Bug bite relief patches to soothe any pesky encounters
Sunscreen to keep the whole crew protected
Two pairs of kids' swim goggles for ocean exploring and pool play
From sandy games to cool drinks and everything in between, this basket has everything you need for the perfect day at the beach — just add water!
$250 Value
Hunner's Family Fun Game Night Basket
$200
Get ready to bring the family together for a night full of laughter, competition, and quality time with this ultimate Fun Family Game Night Basket! Packed with everything you need for unforgettable evenings, this basket features a wide range of classic games, exciting new favorites, and even tasty treats to keep the fun going all night long.
Basket Includes:
- Rotating Puzzle Tabletop
- The Game of Life
- Operation
- The Floor is Lava
- Perfection
- Pictionary
- Night Vision Goggles
- Trivial Pursuit
- Yahtzee
- Harry Potter Game
- Assorted Card Games
- Little Hands Card Holders
- Movie Trivia Game
- 1,000 Piece Puzzle
- Indoor S'mores Kit
- $50 DoorDash Gift Card
Perfect for families, game lovers, or anyone looking to create lasting memories at home. Bid now and bring the fun straight to your living room!
$400 Value
Wachtel's Skater's Dream Basket
$85
Get ready to roll with this ultimate Skater’s Dream Basket! Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, this basket has everything you need to hit the pavement in style.
- Brand New Skateboard – Ready to ride and perfect for cruising or tricks.
- Skateboard Lesson at Sandlot Training Center – Learn from the pros and take your skills to the next level.
- $50 Hobie Gift Card – Gear up with top-quality apparel, accessories, or skate gear at Hobie!
- Hobie Swag – Show off your style with cool Hobie pins, pencils, and stickers.
Perfect for any skating enthusiast or someone ready to dive into a new hobby. This basket makes an awesome gift—or keep it and ride the streets in style! A $175 Value
Medrano's Around Town Adventure Basket
$325
Get ready to experience the best bites, sights, and shops our town has to offer! This “Around Town” themed basket is your all-access pass to delicious food, relaxing outdoor fun, and a touch of local flair. Whether you're planning the perfect weekend or spreading the joy across several outings, this package has something for everyone:
🍩 $100 to Sunnyside Donuts – start your day with sweet, fresh-baked perfection.
☕ $20 to Bear Coast Coffee – sip your favorite brew by the beach.
🍦 $25 to McConnell’s Ice Cream – treat yourself to rich, handcrafted scoops.
🍹 $20 to Clean Juice – fuel your body with fresh, organic blends.
🍧 $40 to Yogurtland – cool off with build-your-own frozen yogurt creations.
🛒 $20 to Trader Joe’s + $50 to Whole Foods – stock up on everyday favorites and gourmet treats.
👕 $50 to Killer Dana – shop beachy apparel and coastal gear at this local surf staple.
🍝 $100 to Casanova Ristorante – enjoy a cozy, authentic Italian dinner out.
🍹 $100 to La Vacquera – enjoy bold flavors and vibrant dishes at this local favorite.
🌊 One-hour SUP/Kayak session for two with Westwind Sailing – soak up the sun on the water.
🏖️ One Sand Cloud beach towel – dry off or lounge in comfort and style.
From morning coffee to ocean adventures and date night dinners, this basket is your perfect companion for a fun-filled tour around town! A total value of $650.
Lewis' Super STEM-Tastic Science Adventure Basket
$150
Ignite curiosity and spark a love for science with our Super STEM-tastic Adventure basket — an exciting, hands-on collection of science-themed fun perfect for curious kids and future inventors!
This engaging and educational bundle includes:
- 1-Day Family Pack to Discovery Cube OC (2 adults, 2 children) – enjoy interactive exhibits, hands-on learning, and a full day of scientific discovery!
- A real microscope kit to explore the tiny wonders of the world up close
- A mesmerizing IFOLAINA 3D Solar System Crystal Ball – a cosmic keepsake that brings the planets to life
- A fun and interactive RC Robot for hands-on learning in robotics and tech
- Glow-in-the-Dark Stars and Planets – transform any room into a galaxy
- The fascinating book "100 Things to Know About Science" – packed with fun facts and big ideas
- A thrilling National Geographic Ultimate Volcano Kit – experience eruptions in your own home!
- A National Geographic Rock & Mineral Kit – dig into geology with real specimens
- The best-selling "Awesome Science Experiments for Kids" book – filled with exciting, easy experiments
- A colorful Solar System Space Jigsaw Puzzle to bring the universe together, piece by piece
Perfect for the future scientist, space explorer, or rock collector in your life, this basket blends learning with play in the most exciting way possible!
$300 Value
Hudson's Summer Fun in a Bag
$175
Get ready to make waves and memories with this action-packed beach and backyard bundle! The Summer Fun in a Bag is overflowing with everything you need for an unforgettable season of sun, surf, and smiles.
Included in this sunny set:
- Stylish Beach Bag Tote to carry all your summer must-haves
- Killer Dana Surf Racks & Beach Towel – beach-ready essentials from a local favorite
- Cool Wave Surfer Dude & Girl figurines
- Refreshing Electric Shave Ice Maker – perfect for beating the heat!
- Pro Kadima Paddle & Smashballs for active beach fun
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Gift Card ($25) – sweet treats on us
- $20 Killer Dana Gift Card for Thrifty Ice Cream – found inside the store
- Inflatable Surfboard Pool Float for lounging in the water
- Dolphin Sprinkler Spray to keep the kiddos cool and entertained
- 2 Bubble Guns & a bottle of Bubbles for hours of play
- 2 Sidewalk Roller Chalks to let creativity shine
- X Shot Water Gun – let the water wars begin!
- Crab Bucket with Sand Toys for the ultimate beach excavation
- Duncan Frisbee, Beach Ball, and Water Balloons for nonstop fun
- Killer Dana Stickers & Beach Towel Clips to keep your towel in place and your style on point
Whether you're headed to the beach, the park, or the backyard, this basket has something for everyone in the family. It’s a perfect way to kick off a summer full of laughter, adventure, and sunshine! Total Value of $350!
Photo Session with April Levins Photography
$195
Capture the Moment with this specialized photo session. Snap up this 15-minute photo shoot, perfect for either a child's personality session or a polished adult headshot. Whether you want to freeze your kid's charm in time or refresh your professional image, this session delivers!
Includes 15 high-resolution digital downloads.
Value $395
Protouch Summer Clinic - One Day Drop-In
$10
One-day drop in on one of the summer Friday clinics offered by Protouch. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$20 Value
Wee Loft Play & Learn Basket
$40
Looking for the perfect mix of playtime and learning? This Kiddo Play & Learn Basket is bursting with fun, interactive, and educational goodies designed to spark creativity and keep little ones entertained for hours!
🎁 What's Inside:
- H2O Go! Splash Pad – A 10-foot inflatable water mat that turns your backyard into a mini water park (ages 2+)
- HABA P!C NIC Card Game – A colorful and easy-to-learn game perfect for young minds
- Sense & Grow Magnetic Tangram Puzzle Set – 48 textured pieces to enhance problem-solving and sensory development (ages 6+)
- Magnetic Puzzle Run Set – Let imaginations run wild as kids build their own vertical marble run
- Soft Blue Mouse Plush – A cuddly companion for storytime or naptime snuggles
- Rainbow Prism Pattern Puzzle – A bright and engaging puzzle featuring whimsical rainbow designs
- Assorted Books & Toys – Carefully selected for learning, creativity, and screen-free fun
All bundled in a sturdy aqua-green bin, perfect for toy storage or organizing craft time!
🌈 Whether you're shopping for a birthday, holiday, or just because—this basket is packed with joy, giggles, and hands-on discovery. Bid now and make a child’s day magical! A Value of $90
30 Minute Music Lesson
$20
30 minute private lesson for all instruments, ages and skill level. See their website at: https://www.danmans.com/ for more information.
$40 Value
Mom's Coastal Escape
$375
This Mother's Day, give the gift of pure indulgence, radiant beauty, and carefree adventure. Whether for your own mom, a mom-to-be, or a well-deserving friend, this all-in-one experience is designed to make her feel like the queen she is.
This luxurious package includes:
💆♀️ Vida 90-Minute Massage – Melt stress away with a full-body massage
✨ Charlotte Tilbury Skin Revival Set – Spa-worthy skincare to refresh and restore that motherly glow
🚲 Pedego Daily E-Bike Rental for Two – Enjoy a scenic, effortless ride along the coast or through town
🍽 $100 Gift Card to Coastal Kitchen – A delicious date or solo escape for coastal cuisine and cocktails
🎁 $100 Confectious Custom Order Credit – Perfect for thoughtful gifts or treats (minimum $200 order)
💎 $150 Gorjana Gift Card – Choose elegant, everyday jewelry that celebrates her sparkle
💐 Whether it's time for a solo reset or a special day out, this basket is all about celebrating her strength, beauty, and joy.
🛍️ Retail Value: $750
Kruger's Gourmet at Home Gift Basket
$180
Indulge in the perfect blend of local flavor and culinary charm with our Gourmet at Home auction basket! Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just love a great meal, this basket is packed with everything you need for a delicious experience.
$360 Value
Inside you'll find:
A $50 Gelson’s Market Gift Card – stock up on premium groceries or grab a gourmet treat!
$25 Pizza Port Gift Card – enjoy craft pizza and local brews.
$25 Docent Brewing Gift Card – sip on expertly crafted, small-batch beers.
A stylish cutting board perfect for prepping or serving.
A beautifully curated cookbook to inspire your next kitchen adventure.
A bottle of wine to elevate any meal.
Soft and chic kitchen towels to keep things tidy and cute.
Rustic wooden spoons for that perfect stir.
Whether you're hosting friends or treating yourself, this basket brings the flavors of SoCal and the heart of home cooking together in one delicious package.
One Week of NextGen NFL Flag Summer Camp
$180
One week of NextGen NFL flag football summer camp. A $375 value.
2 Tutoring Sessions
$60
Two tutoring sessions at Under Pressure Homework help. See their website at: https://underpressurehomeworkhelp.com/
$120 Value
Black's Gardener's Delight Basket
$75
Whether you're a green thumb or just love digging in the dirt, this beautifully arranged basket has everything you need to bring your garden dreams to life!
Includes:
🧤 Gardening gloves for comfort and protection
🪴 Live plants to kickstart your growing season
🌱 Organic potting soil (E.B. Stone Organics) to keep your plants thriving
🌸 Decorative plant stakes (including butterflies!) to brighten your beds
🧽 Kneeling pad for comfort while you plant and weed
🌿 Garden hose nozzle attachment for customizable watering
🐿️ Cute garden figurines and stakes to add a little whimsy
🍃 Plant markers, pots, and starter seeds for your next growing project
🌼 Canvas garden apron or towel to stay clean and stylish
💧 Self-watering globes to help your plants stay hydrated
🐝 Fun extras like candy, tools, or other green surprises
🌻 Perfect for spring planting, relaxing weekends outdoors, or gifting to your favorite garden lover! A $150 Value.
Ocean Ranch - Self-Care & Sparkle
$300
Indulge pampering, sparkle, and sweet treats—all from beloved businesses in the Ocean Ranch shopping centers! This luxurious basket has everything you need to refresh, relax, and shine:
🌿 Enjoy a luxurious facial from Vida Facial, where personalized skincare meets total relaxation. Their expert estheticians will leave your skin glowing and renewed. Recharge & relax at home with organic herbal elixirs.
💎 Add some sparkle with a $200 gift certificate to Brax Jewelers, plus a jewelry cleaning kit to keep your favorite pieces looking brilliant.
💆♀️ Melt away tension with a 50-minute massage at Squeeze, the modern massage studio that blends tech with total tranquility.
🍦 Top it all off with two 3oz Yogurtland coins, perfect for a fun, sweet treat after your day of indulgence.
This ultimate self-care and sparkle basket is your all-in-one ticket to looking and feeling amazing—brought to you by the best of Ocean Ranch!
One Week of Summer Camp - For Use in 2025 or 2026
$250
Activities such as trips to the local tidepools, crab hunting, Stand-Up Paddle Boarding, Sailing, Kayaking, Rowing, Whale Watching on Dolphin Dave's Catamaran Safari, Swimming, Beach Games, Activities, Crafts and so much more. See their website at https://www.kgbeachcamps.com/ for more information.
$500 Value
Foote's Ultimate Vibes Beach Wagon
$175
Soak up the sun and ride the waves with our Ultimate Beach Vibes package — the perfect setup for an epic day of fun in the sun, sand, and surf!
This sun-soaked collection includes:
A boogie board for catching waves and making a splash
A sturdy, all-terrain beach wagon to haul all your gear with ease
A stylish Life is Good cooler to keep your drinks and snacks chilled
A comfy, foldable Tommy Bahama backpack chair with built-in storage and cupholder
A set of colorful sand toys for little beach builders
A full Spikeball set for energetic beachside competition
Plush, oversized beach towels to relax and dry off in style
A soft, spacious beach blanket perfect for lounging or picnicking on the sand
Whether you're heading out with family or friends, this bundle has everything you need for an unforgettable beach day — just bring the sunshine!
$350 Value
Oden's Ultimate Date Day & Night Basket
$200
This dreamy basket is your all-in-one ticket to fun, flavor, and quality time—whether you're planning a romantic escape or a laid-back day with a friend!
Includes:
🌊 1-Hour SUP or Kayak Rental for Two – Paddle into adventure and soak up the sun
🍽 Two $75 Gift Cards to SeaSurf Restaurant – Savor fresh, coastal cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere
🎟 4 Cinepolis Movie Tickets – Enjoy luxury seating and top-notch cinema
🥤 One ICEE + Bottomless Popcorn – Movie snacks? Covered.
🛋 Two Plush Blankets – For cuddling up at home after a long day
🍷 One Bottle of Wine – Wind down with a relaxing pour
🍬 Movie Candy + Extra Popcorn – Because no movie night is complete without sweets and snacks!
From paddling under the sun to snuggling under the stars, this basket has everything you need for an unforgettable day and night.
🖤 Perfect for couples, besties, or anyone who loves a little adventure with their relaxation! A $400 Value
PE Teacher for the Day - Kindergarten Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky kindergartener will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- Priceless!
PE Teacher for the Day - First Grade Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky first grader will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- Priceless!
PE Teacher for the Day - Second Grade Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky second grader will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- priceless!
PE Teacher for the Day - Third Grade Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky third grader will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- Priceless
PE Teacher for the Day - Fourth Grade Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky third grader will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- Priceless
PE Teacher for the Day - Fifth Grade Edition
$100
Get ready to run, jump, and stretch your way into the most adorable leadership role ever! One lucky third grader will have the chance to step into Mrs Olsen's shoes and be Gym Teacher for the Day!
Value- Priceless!
Glow Up for a Night Out: EMSCULPT NEO Treatment Package
$1,000
💪 Tone. Tighten. Transform.
Get ready to look and feel your best with this powerful 3-in-1 body sculpting experience! This package includes 2 sessions of EMSCULPT NEO designed to reduce fat, build muscle, and tighten skin, all in one high-tech, non-invasive treatment.
Using a combination of RF (radiofrequency) and HIFEM (high-intensity focused electromagnetic) technology, each 30-minute session delivers up to 24,000 muscle contractions, helping you:
- Burn fat (average 30% reduction)
- Build muscle (average 25% increase)
- Improve tone and definition in arms
- Tighten and firm skin
✨ Ideal for:
Those looking for noticeable, fast results in their upper arms—perfect for a special occasion or just a well-deserved glow-up.
Located at CQ Med Gym in Laguna Niguel, this $2,000 value package is your ticket to next-level confidence.
Bid now and treat yourself to a sculpted, stronger you—because self-care is a vibe!
Make a Splash with Evolution Swim
$140
Dive into confidence and fun with this Evolution Swim Package, perfect for young swimmers ready to make waves!
This exclusive basket includes:
- Evolution Swim Registration Fee ($35 value)
- Four Small Group Lessons (Twice a Week) – a $164 value of expert-led instruction in a fun, supportive environment
- 2 Pairs of Ripple Goggles – keep those strokes sharp and eyes protected
- Slowtide Performance Quick-Dry Towel – stylish, super-absorbent, and perfect for poolside or beach days
- Swim Suds Shampoo & Body Wash – gentle, chlorine-fighting care for post-swim freshness
- A splash of fun with Pop-Its, Cups, Pencils, and other awesome Evolution Swim swag
Whether your little swimmer is just starting out or brushing up on skills, this basket is the perfect jump-start for a season of splashing success. Great for families, summer prep, or gifting to a water-loving kiddo! A $280 Value
Protouch 1 Summer Clinic (10 Weeks)
$80
Chose from one of the 10-week summer Friday clinics offered by Protouch. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$160 Value
Protouch Summer Academy (10 Weeks)
$110
Chose from one of the 10-week summer academies offered by Protouch (Tues & Sat or Wed & Sat options). See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$220 Value
Protouch 5 day Summer Camp Half Days
$90
Select one half day summer camp week offered by Protouch (9am-12pm) for ages 6-14. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$180 Value
Protouch - 5 Day Summer Camp (2nd half days)
$60
Select one 2nd half day summer camp week offered by Protouch (12:30pm-3pm) for ages 6-14. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$120 Value
1 Summer Academy (10 Weeks) AND 1 Summer Camp (5 full days)
$240
Chose from one of the 10-week summer Friday clinics offered by Protouch AND select one full day summer camp week offered by Protouch (9am-3pm) for ages 6-14. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$480 Value
Protouch 5 Full Day Summer Camp
$135
Select one full day summer camp week offered by Protouch (9am-3pm) for ages 6-14. See their website for more details: https://protouchsoccer.com/all_programs
$270 Value
