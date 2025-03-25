Friends of Malcom's Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

Get ready to knock it out of the park with this all-star gift basket that blends unforgettable experiences with fun, action-packed gear! Perfect for sports lovers, families, or collectors, this package delivers the best of baseball, backyard fun, and basketball legend memorabilia. ⚾ Take Me Out to the Ballgame – San Diego Padres VIP Experience - Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day at Petco Park! This exclusive experience includes four (4) field-level seats behind home plate and VIP access to watch Padres batting practice from behind home plate before gates open. You'll be escorted by a Padres front office staff member for a behind-the-scenes look at game-day prep. This experience is valid for the 2025 season, subject to availability, only at a mutually agreed upon date. 🏈 Nerf Mini Foam Sports Ball Set - Perfect for young fans or indoor fun, this soft foam ball set lets you bring the game to your living room or backyard. 🛒 Heavy-Duty Beach Wagon (330 lb Capacity) - Easily transport your gear to the ballpark, beach, or BBQ with this sturdy, collapsible wagon built to carry it all. 🥏 FLYO Light-Up Flying Ring- Day or night, this glowing ring is built for fun. Lightweight and easy to throw, it’s a hit at tailgates, parks, or beach outings. 🏀 Kobe Bryant Lakers Framed Picture- Honor the legacy of a legend with this stunning framed tribute to Kobe Bryant—a must-have for any basketball fan or collector. From VIP access at the ballpark to fun in the sun and a piece of NBA history, this basket is the ultimate gift for the sports enthusiast in your life. It’s more than just a gift—it’s a full-on experience. 🎉 An over $2,000 Value!

Get ready to knock it out of the park with this all-star gift basket that blends unforgettable experiences with fun, action-packed gear! Perfect for sports lovers, families, or collectors, this package delivers the best of baseball, backyard fun, and basketball legend memorabilia. ⚾ Take Me Out to the Ballgame – San Diego Padres VIP Experience - Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day at Petco Park! This exclusive experience includes four (4) field-level seats behind home plate and VIP access to watch Padres batting practice from behind home plate before gates open. You'll be escorted by a Padres front office staff member for a behind-the-scenes look at game-day prep. This experience is valid for the 2025 season, subject to availability, only at a mutually agreed upon date. 🏈 Nerf Mini Foam Sports Ball Set - Perfect for young fans or indoor fun, this soft foam ball set lets you bring the game to your living room or backyard. 🛒 Heavy-Duty Beach Wagon (330 lb Capacity) - Easily transport your gear to the ballpark, beach, or BBQ with this sturdy, collapsible wagon built to carry it all. 🥏 FLYO Light-Up Flying Ring- Day or night, this glowing ring is built for fun. Lightweight and easy to throw, it’s a hit at tailgates, parks, or beach outings. 🏀 Kobe Bryant Lakers Framed Picture- Honor the legacy of a legend with this stunning framed tribute to Kobe Bryant—a must-have for any basketball fan or collector. From VIP access at the ballpark to fun in the sun and a piece of NBA history, this basket is the ultimate gift for the sports enthusiast in your life. It’s more than just a gift—it’s a full-on experience. 🎉 An over $2,000 Value!

seeMoreDetailsMobile