Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff Silent Auction

Starting bid
Keep your smile bright and healthy with this premium dental care basket! Featuring a Philips Sonicare 9400 Diamond Clean Smart Electric Toothbrush, this set also includes a variety of top-quality flosses, refreshing mouthwashes, toothpastes, moisturizing chapstick, and a touch of festive pumpkin décor to make your vanity sparkle.
Contents include:
Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: The Doty Family
Starting bid
Raise a glass to local craft beer with this fun and flavorful package from Green Tree Brewery! Enjoy a growler with one complimentary refill, a $25 gift card to sample your favorite brews, and branded merchandise to show your brewery pride — including two pint glasses, two koozies, a cap, and a t-shirt. Perfect for any beer lover or weekend explorer!
Includes:
Estimated Value: $150
Donated by: Green Tree Brewery, LeClaire, Iowa
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of professional golf with this exclusive John Deere Classic package! Enjoy two Flex Tickets (can be used on any day including concert dates) to the tournament and a collection of premium branded gear — perfect for any golf enthusiast or JDC fan. Highlighted by a Sepp Straka–signed pin flag and matching Sepp Straka bobblehead, this set is a true collector’s dream! Sepp Straka is an Austrian golfer who has competed for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup and was the John Deere Classic winner in 2023.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: The John Deere Classic
Starting bid
Stay hydrated and enjoy your meals on the go with this versatile set! Perfect for work, school, or outdoor adventures, this package includes a Stanley insulated item, a Hydro Flask bag, and a Hydro Flask lunchbox — combining durability, style, and convenience.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Score big with a night out at the courts! This package includes 3 tickets to the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Carver‑Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Estimated Value: $90
Donated by: The Allen Family
Starting bid
Bring smart technology into your home with this Google Nest Hub and two high-quality speakers. Perfect for streaming music, controlling smart devices, managing your calendar, and more — all with the convenience of voice control.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Lori DeSmyter
Starting bid
Bring a taste of Ireland to your home with this Killowen Irish Whiskey, not for resale in the United States. Perfect for whiskey enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone looking to enjoy a premium sip from the Emerald Isle.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium taste of Dublin, Ireland with this Teeling Whiskey Notre Dame commemorative set, featuring one full-sized bottle imported directly from Ireland. Perfect for whiskey lovers, collectors, or anyone looking to savor an authentic Irish spirit at home.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Show your Hawkeye pride — or cheer on the black and gold at the next level!
This exclusive package features an authentic signed jersey from Logan Lee, a proud Iowa Hawkeye alum and current #91 defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Winner’s Choice:
Choose either a signed Iowa Hawkeye jersey or a signed Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, it could be either black or white for either jersey— both personally autographed by Logan Lee and you will receive before Christmas.
Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: The Lee Family
Starting bid
Catch the action live with this 4-ticket package to the Illinois Fighting Illini Men’s Basketball game vs. Michigan on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. CT at State Farm Center, Champaign, IL. Perfect for a group outing or to enjoy a thrilling college basketball experience!
Includes:
Estimated Value: $240
Donated by: The Cook Family
Starting bid
Cheer on the Peoria Rivermen with four tickets to a home game of your choice (regular season 25-26)! 🏒
Before or after the game, enjoy handcrafted cocktails with a $100 Martinis On Water Street- Peoria gift card — perfect for a pre- or post-game celebration. 🍸
Includes:
Estimated Value: $200
Donated By: The Cook Family
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of barrel-aged brewing with this exclusive assortment of Bourbon County Brand Stouts — a collection coveted by craft beer enthusiasts nationwide.
Whether you’re a passionate collector or a curious connoisseur, this set offers a unique opportunity to savor one of America’s most celebrated craft beer traditions — a true treasure for your cellar or next special occasion.
Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: Danny & Whitney Johnson
Starting bid
🚀 STEM Lovers, This One’s for You! 🧪🧱
Spark creativity and curiosity with this STEM Super Bundle — packed with hands-on fun for kids (and the young at heart)!
This incredible silent auction package includes:
🔹 LEGO building sets
🔹 Exciting science experiment kits
🔹 Magnetic building blocks
🔹 A tabletop robot
🔹 K’NEX construction set
🔹 A rocket science kit that’s out of this world! 🚀
AND more....
Perfect for budding engineers, scientists, and inventors — this bundle encourages imagination, problem-solving, and hours of screen-free play.
Don’t miss your chance to bring home this educational and entertaining prize while supporting a great cause! 💙
Estimated value: $270
Donated by: Cindy Gonzales
Starting bid
🍀💸 Feeling Lucky? 🍹🌳
Take your chances and treat yourself with our Lottery Ticket & Liquor Tree — the ultimate combo of luck and luxury! 🌟
This crowd-favorite auction item is decked out with:
🎟️ A variety of lottery scratch-off tickets — you could hit the jackpot!
🥃 A “liquor tree” featuring an assortment of mini bottles and spirits — perfect for tasting or sharing!
Whether you’re in it for the thrill of the win or the sip of something smooth, this prize promises plenty of fun and excitement.
✨ Don’t miss your chance to take home this lucky tree — it might just make you a winner twice over!
Estimated value: TBD by your scratch off!
Donated by: Donna Bell
Starting bid
Calling all history buffs, coin collectors, and lovers of timeless craftsmanship — don’t miss your chance to bid on this exclusive set of Morgan Silver Dollars!
These iconic coins, minted 1883, 1884 and 1885 are celebrated for their stunning design, rich history, and enduring value. Each piece tells a story of America’s frontier spirit and industrial rise — making this a perfect addition to any collection or a truly special gift.
Estimated value: $250
Donated by: River View Coins
Starting bid
Coin collectors and history enthusiasts — this one’s for you!
Bid on a set of U.S. Commemorative Silver Dollars - each beautifully struck in fine silver and celebrating important moments, achievements, and icons in our nation’s story.
These modern collectibles feature stunning designs and craftsmanship, making them perfect for display, investment, or as a thoughtful gift for any patriot.
Estimated value: $135
Donated by: River View Coins, Rock River Coins & Jewelry and ACE Coins
Starting bid
🎶🔥 Rock Out at The Rust Belt — You + 3 Friends! 🔥🎶
Grab your crew and get ready for an unforgettable night of live music! Bid on a 4-pack of tickets to ANY concert at The Rust Belt, one of the Midwest’s hottest music venues. From rock and country to pop, blues, and indie favorites — The Rust Belt in East Moline, IL brings top artists and incredible energy to every show.
🎟️ Your prize includes:
Support a great cause and score an amazing night of entertainment — it doesn’t get better than this! 🎸✨
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: The
Rust Belt
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!