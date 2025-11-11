Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff Silent Auction

Show your Hawkeye pride — or cheer on the black and gold at the next level!



This exclusive package features an authentic signed jersey from Logan Lee, a proud Iowa Hawkeye alum and current #91 defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.





Winner’s Choice:

Choose either a signed Iowa Hawkeye jersey or a signed Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, it could be either black or white for either jersey— both personally autographed by Logan Lee and you will receive before Christmas.





Estimated Value: $250





Donated by: The Lee Family