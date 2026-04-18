Friends of M.I. Academy

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Invest monthly in adult learners ability, independence, and purpose. A monthly pledge will feature your business on our website.
No expiration
Support M. I. Academy as you feel led. Your donation will help our mission.
Renews monthly
No expiration
Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for the entire year.
No expiration
Support our Largest annual fundraising event (includes 4 tickets for the Gala)
No expiration
Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8.
No expiration
Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8, wine, and charcuterie board.
No expiration
Purchase your ticket now for the 2026-2027 Gala.
No expiration
Purchase your tickets for you and a friend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!