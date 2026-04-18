M.I. Academy

Offered by

M.I. Academy

About the memberships

Friends of M.I. Academy

Friend of M.I. Academy
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Invest monthly in adult learners ability, independence, and purpose. A monthly pledge will feature your business on our website.

Giving Partner
Pay what you can

No expiration

Support M. I. Academy as you feel led. Your donation will help our mission.

Sponsor a Student for One Month
$299

Renews monthly

Sponsor One Learner for a Year
$3,500

No expiration

Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for the entire year.

Gala Sponsor Level I
$500

No expiration

Support our Largest annual fundraising event (includes 4 tickets for the Gala)

Gala Sponsor Level II
$1,000

No expiration

Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8.

Gala Sponsor Level III
$2,500

No expiration

Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8, wine, and charcuterie board.

One Ticket for Gala 2026-2027
$45

No expiration

Purchase your ticket now for the 2026-2027 Gala.

Two Tickets for Gala 2026-2027
$80

No expiration

Purchase your tickets for you and a friend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!