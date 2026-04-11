Friends of M.I. Academy 2026-2027

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Invest monthly in adult learners ability, independence, and purpose. A monthly pledge will feature your business on our website.
Support M.I. Academy as you feel led to. Your donation will help our mission.
Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for a month.
Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for the entire year.
Support our largest annual fundraising event (includes 4 tickets for the Gala)
Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8.
Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8, wine, and charcuterie board.
Purchase your ticket now for the 2026-2027 Gala.
Purchase your tickets for you and a friend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!