M.I. Academy

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M.I. Academy

About this shop

Friends of M.I. Academy 2026-2027

Friend of M.I. Academy item
Friend of M.I. Academy
$100

Invest monthly in adult learners ability, independence, and purpose. A monthly pledge will feature your business on our website.

Giving Partner item
Giving Partner
Pay what you can

Support M.I. Academy as you feel led to. Your donation will help our mission.

Sponsor a Student for One Month item
Sponsor a Student for One Month
$299

Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for a month.

Sponsor One Learner for a Year item
Sponsor One Learner for a Year
$3,500

Provide direct support for a learner's growth and development for the entire year.

Gala Sponsor Level I item
Gala Sponsor Level I
$500

Support our largest annual fundraising event (includes 4 tickets for the Gala)

Gala Sponsor Level II item
Gala Sponsor Level II
$1,000

Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8.

Gala Sponsor Level III item
Gala Sponsor Level III
$2,500

Support our largest annual fundraising event. Includes a table for 8, wine, and charcuterie board.

One Ticket for Gala 2026-2027 item
One Ticket for Gala 2026-2027
$45

Purchase your ticket now for the 2026-2027 Gala.

Two Tickets for Gala 2026-2027 item
Two Tickets for Gala 2026-2027
$80

Purchase your tickets for you and a friend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!