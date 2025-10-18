Friends of Mifflin (East Falls Community Council)

Offered by

Friends of Mifflin (East Falls Community Council)

About this shop

Friends of Mifflin Shop

Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult SM) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult SM)
$15

Adult sizes only (cannot be worn as part of the Mifflin student uniform.)

Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult MD) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult MD)
$15

Adult sizes only (cannot be worn as part of the Mifflin student uniform.)

Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult XL) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Black (Adult XL)
$15

Adult sizes only (cannot be worn as part of the Mifflin student uniform.)

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-SM) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-SM)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-MD) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-MD)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-LG) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Y-LG)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult SM) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult SM)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult MD) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult MD)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult LG) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult LG)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult XL) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (Adult XL)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.


Availability as of 11/6:

Y-SM - 1

Y-MD - 2

Y-LG - 2

SM - 2

MD - 2

LG - 2

XL - 2

2XL - 2

Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (2XL) item
Mifflin Swoosh - Maroon (2XL)
$15

Youth & Adult sizes available. Can be worn as part of the Mifflin uniform.

Mifflin Monogram Sweatshirt item
Mifflin Monogram Sweatshirt
$25

New for 2025 Mifflin Monogram Crewneck Sweatshirt (Adult SM ONLY)

Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult Small) item
Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult Small)
$35

Super soft fleece printed with the Mifflin Crest

Adult Small

Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult Medium) item
Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult Medium)
$35

Super soft fleece printed with the Mifflin Crest

Adult Medium

Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult L) item
Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult L)
$35

Super soft fleece printed with the Mifflin Crest

Adult Large

Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult XL) item
Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult XL)
$35

Super soft fleece printed with the Mifflin Crest

Adult XL

Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult 2XL) item
Mifflin Crest Zip-Up Fleece (Adult 2XL)
$35

Super soft fleece printed with the Mifflin Crest

Adult XXL

Sweatpants
$25

Get comfy with Mifflin sweatpants!

Add a donation for Friends of Mifflin (East Falls Community Council)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!