Friends of Morton's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
2-night stay at Hilton Chicago Downtown in a king bedroom or two queen. Taxes included. No blackout dates. (breakfast and parking not included)
Starting bid
focused facial ($89 value) and spa swag bag
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to RPM Restaurant Group
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Lower Reserved Tickets to a White Sox Game (approx $200) Any Monday - Friday game excluding premier dates. Also a Dick Allen bobblehead
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick (2019-2020 team) and signed puck from Arvid Soderblom. ($450 value)
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Fleur florist and boutique
Starting bid
$50 gift car to Fleur florist and boutique
Starting bid
5 days of Summer Camp at Steve and Kates ($645 value)
Starting bid
Safari Level Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo. Includes special discounts, access, 8 tickets to zoo lights, two free tickets to Super Zoo Picnic, and unlimited free parking ($189 Value)
Starting bid
Christy Tyler Photography ($500 value)
20 minute mini session held at Portage Park Nature and Wildlife Garden
15 high-resolution images of your choosing for download
Expires if not used by Sept. 1, 2026.
Starting bid
PSG Summer Camp Scholarship (valued at $599)
Starting bid
PSG Summer Camp Scholarship (valued at $599)
Starting bid
PSG Junior Academy Scholarship (valued at $180)
Starting bid
PSG Junior Academy Scholarship (valued at $180)
Starting bid
VIP Tour for 10 people, 4-pack of Bourbon Barrel Country Stout, 2 BCBS Snifter Glasses ($250 value)
Starting bid
8-class pack at Easel Art Studio Kid's Art Studio ($280 Value)
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store
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