Friends of Morton

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Friends of Morton

About this event

Sales closed

Friends of Morton's Silent Auction 2026

Staycation at Hilton Chicago item
Staycation at Hilton Chicago item
Staycation at Hilton Chicago item
Staycation at Hilton Chicago
$100

Starting bid

2-night stay at Hilton Chicago Downtown in a king bedroom or two queen. Taxes included. No blackout dates. (breakfast and parking not included)

Face Foundrie item
Face Foundrie item
Face Foundrie
$15

Starting bid

focused facial ($89 value) and spa swag bag

$100 Gift Certificate to RPM item
$100 Gift Certificate to RPM
$15

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to RPM Restaurant Group

$100 Gift Card to Side Quest Social Club item
$100 Gift Card to Side Quest Social Club item
$100 Gift Card to Side Quest Social Club
$15

Starting bid

Side Quest Social Club is a makerspace and process-inspired boutique social club created for and curated by tweens (aged 9-13)

4 Lower Reserved White Sox Tickets item
4 Lower Reserved White Sox Tickets item
4 Lower Reserved White Sox Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 Lower Reserved Tickets to a White Sox Game (approx $200) Any Monday - Friday game excluding premier dates. Also a Dick Allen bobblehead

Signed Blackhawks Puck & Stick item
Signed Blackhawks Puck & Stick
$80

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick (2019-2020 team) and signed puck from Arvid Soderblom. ($450 value)

$50 Fleur Gift Card 1 item
$50 Fleur Gift Card 1 item
$50 Fleur Gift Card 1
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Fleur florist and boutique

$50 Fleur Gift Card 2 item
$50 Fleur Gift Card 2 item
$50 Fleur Gift Card 2
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift car to Fleur florist and boutique

5 Days of Steve & Kate's Summer Camp item
5 Days of Steve & Kate's Summer Camp item
5 Days of Steve & Kate's Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

5 days of Summer Camp at Steve and Kates ($645 value)

Lincoln Park Zoo Membership item
Lincoln Park Zoo Membership
$20

Starting bid

Safari Level Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo. Includes special discounts, access, 8 tickets to zoo lights, two free tickets to Super Zoo Picnic, and unlimited free parking ($189 Value)

Family Photo Mini-Session item
Family Photo Mini-Session item
Family Photo Mini-Session item
Family Photo Mini-Session
$80

Starting bid

Christy Tyler Photography ($500 value)

20 minute mini session held at Portage Park Nature and Wildlife Garden

15 high-resolution images of your choosing for download

Expires if not used by Sept. 1, 2026. 

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 1 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 1 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 1
$80

Starting bid

PSG Summer Camp Scholarship (valued at $599)

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 2 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 2 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Camp 2
$80

Starting bid

PSG Summer Camp Scholarship (valued at $599)

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 1 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 1 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 1
$20

Starting bid

PSG Junior Academy Scholarship (valued at $180)

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 2 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 2 item
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Soccer Club Scholar 2
$20

Starting bid

PSG Junior Academy Scholarship (valued at $180)

Goose Island VIP Tour & Beer item
Goose Island VIP Tour & Beer item
Goose Island VIP Tour & Beer
$30

Starting bid

VIP Tour for 10 people, 4-pack of Bourbon Barrel Country Stout, 2 BCBS Snifter Glasses ($250 value)

Easel Art Studio 8-Class pack item
Easel Art Studio 8-Class pack item
Easel Art Studio 8-Class pack
$30

Starting bid

8-class pack at Easel Art Studio Kid's Art Studio ($280 Value)

Agora Market Gift Certificate 1 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 1 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 1
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store

Agora Market Gift Certificate 2 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 2 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 2
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store

Agora Market Gift Certificate 3 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 3 item
Agora Market Gift Certificate 3
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Agora Market Grocery store

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!