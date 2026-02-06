Friends Of Mps Harps Inc

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Friends Of Mps Harps Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Friends Of Mps Harps Inc's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

155 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201, USA

Bearizona Car Pass item
Bearizona Car Pass item
Bearizona Car Pass
$20

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a family pass to Bearizona ($150 value)!
"Bearizona Wildlife Park is a one-of-a-kind destination in Arizona. The park is home to a variety of animals, including bears, wolves, bison, and elk."

Botanical Garden Family Pass item
Botanical Garden Family Pass item
Botanical Garden Family Pass item
Botanical Garden Family Pass
$20

Starting bid

You don't want to miss out on this! The family pass is valued at $100.
"Desert Botanical Garden is here to help you enjoy the beauty of the desert and care about it."

Pete's Fish and Chips basket item
Pete's Fish and Chips basket item
Pete's Fish and Chips basket item
Pete's Fish and Chips basket
$10

Starting bid

You know you want this one! Donated by Pete's, this prize is valued at $180.

Baseline Reserve Tickets for the D-Backs item
Baseline Reserve Tickets for the D-Backs
$50

Starting bid

This is your chance to win a set of FOUR (4) baseline reserve tickets for the AZ D-Backs! Prize valued at $236.

Valid for use at one regular season home game at Chase Field. For use Sun-Fri. Not valid on 3/27, 5/11, 6/15, or 7/4.

Cardinals Autographed picture item
Cardinals Autographed picture item
Cardinals Autographed picture item
Cardinals Autographed picture
$5

Starting bid

Cardinals fans, this is for you! Bid to win a picture autographed by AZ Cardinals player, Mack Wilson SR. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Heard Museum Admission for 2 item
Heard Museum Admission for 2 item
Heard Museum Admission for 2
$5

Starting bid

"Discover the rich and vibrant world of American Indian art, from traditional artworks to contemporary creations, live events and a world-class museum shop and café."

Bid to win 2 tickets to the Heard Museum (valued at over $50)!

Note: Tickets are not valid during special events or for special exhibitions.

Guest Passes to the I.D.E.A. Museum (4) item
Guest Passes to the I.D.E.A. Museum (4)
$5

Starting bid

Bid on your chance to win 2 passes for 2 to the I.D.E.A. Museum in Mesa. Each pass is good for two (2) free admissions, for a total value of $40.
From the FAQs:
What ages are best for visiting the museum?
All ages! While the museum’s target audience is 0-12 years old, we provide fun hands-on experiences that encourage lifelong learning and fun. We design our exhibitions “for your child and the child within you.”

How much time do I plan for my visit?
Most families tend to spend between 90 minutes and 2 hours playing with imagination and creating in the museum.

Great Wolf Lodge Package item
Great Wolf Lodge Package item
Great Wolf Lodge Package
$75

Starting bid

Bid to win a one-night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge. The package comes with 4 water park passes!

Valued at up to $1000 (varies based on date of booking).

Great Wolf Lodge Day Passes item
Great Wolf Lodge Day Passes item
Great Wolf Lodge Day Passes
$40

Starting bid

Bid to win 4 water park passes at the Great Wolf Lodge! Overnight stay is not included.

Valued at up to $380 (varies based on date of booking).

AZ Museum of Natural History passes item
AZ Museum of Natural History passes item
AZ Museum of Natural History passes
$5

Starting bid

Check out exhibits on natural history, southwest cultures, Arizona history, and more!
Winner will receive 2 passes to the Arizona Museum of Natural History.

Phoenix Zoo tickets (2) item
Phoenix Zoo tickets (2) item
Phoenix Zoo tickets (2)
$10

Starting bid

Check out your favorite animals and learn more about them as you walk through the many areas of exploration. You might see stingrays, elephants, lions, monkeys, crocodiles, and more!

Winner will receive 2 tickets to the Phoenix Zoo (valued at up to $80).

AZ Goat Yoga passes (6) item
AZ Goat Yoga passes (6) item
AZ Goat Yoga passes (6)
$5

Starting bid

Six passes for a class at Arizona Goat Yoga could be yours! Goat yoga classes are year-round and suitable for all ages and abilities. Passes valued at approximately $90.

Ukelele item
Ukelele item
Ukelele
$10

Starting bid

Now is your chance to own a lovely ukulele and learn to play in your free time! Graciously donated by Milano Music in Mesa.

Nothing Bundt Cake basket item
Nothing Bundt Cake basket item
Nothing Bundt Cake basket
$5

Starting bid

"When your sweet cravings are strong, you don’t want just any treat… you want the best, most mouthwatering one: Bundt Cakes!"

Basket includes 1 free bundt cake per month for 1 year!

Cinemark Movie Passes item
Cinemark Movie Passes item
Cinemark Movie Passes
$5

Starting bid

Let's go to the movies! Bid to win this 4-pack of guest passes to Cinemark Theaters. Note: Additional premium applies for XD, 3D, D-Box, IMAX attractions, and any other specially-priced events.

OdySea Aquarium Tickets (2) item
OdySea Aquarium Tickets (2) item
OdySea Aquarium Tickets (2)
$10

Starting bid

Bid to win two tickets for adult admission to the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale. "Where Desert Meets Ocean OdySea Aquarium® offers an entertaining, interactive, and educational experience for guests of all ages by combining theme-park-style amusement with highly engaging presentations of aquatic life." Tickets are valued at over $100! 

PHX Symphony TIckets (2) item
PHX Symphony TIckets (2) item
PHX Symphony TIckets (2) item
PHX Symphony TIckets (2)
$10

Starting bid

"The Phoenix Symphony (TPS) is Arizona’s only full-time, professional symphony orchestra and the state’s largest performing arts group."

"The Symphony aspires to perform live symphonic music of excellence, beauty, and vitality at a consistently high level and to address the needs of communities throughout the Valley, meeting their needs through music-based programs. Concerts follow a selection of seasonal programs – Classics, Pops, and special presentations; designed to attract a diverse audience."

Winner will receive 2 tickets.

Kneaders Gift Basket (Copy) item
Kneaders Gift Basket (Copy)
$26

Starting bid

Enter to win a gift basket of Kneaders cookies and bread!

Port of Subs Combo (Listing 1) item
Port of Subs Combo (Listing 1) item
Port of Subs Combo (Listing 1)
$3

Starting bid

Fresh baked bread, and fresh sliced meats and cheeses! What could be better?!Win 2 coupons, each good for (1) medium combo meal from Port of Subs! Combo includes any medium classic sub, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink.

Coupons valid at 1316 S. Sossaman Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 ONLY

Valued at approximately $30

Port of Subs Combo (Listing 2) item
Port of Subs Combo (Listing 2) item
Port of Subs Combo (Listing 2)
$3

Starting bid

Fresh baked bread, and fresh sliced meats and cheeses! What could be better?!Win 2 coupons, each good for (1) medium combo meal from Port of Subs! Combo includes any medium classic sub, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink.

Coupons valid at 1316 S. Sossaman Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 ONLY

Valued at approximately $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!