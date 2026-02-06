Friends Of Mps Harps Inc's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a family pass to Bearizona ($150 value)!
"Bearizona Wildlife Park is a one-of-a-kind destination in Arizona. The park is home to a variety of animals, including bears, wolves, bison, and elk."
Starting bid
You don't want to miss out on this! The family pass is valued at $100.
"Desert Botanical Garden is here to help you enjoy the beauty of the desert and care about it."
Starting bid
You know you want this one! Donated by Pete's, this prize is valued at $180.
Starting bid
This is your chance to win a set of FOUR (4) baseline reserve tickets for the AZ D-Backs! Prize valued at $236.
Valid for use at one regular season home game at Chase Field. For use Sun-Fri. Not valid on 3/27, 5/11, 6/15, or 7/4.
Starting bid
Cardinals fans, this is for you! Bid to win a picture autographed by AZ Cardinals player, Mack Wilson SR. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
"Discover the rich and vibrant world of American Indian art, from traditional artworks to contemporary creations, live events and a world-class museum shop and café."
Bid to win 2 tickets to the Heard Museum (valued at over $50)!
Note: Tickets are not valid during special events or for special exhibitions.
Starting bid
Bid on your chance to win 2 passes for 2 to the I.D.E.A. Museum in Mesa. Each pass is good for two (2) free admissions, for a total value of $40.
From the FAQs:
What ages are best for visiting the museum?
All ages! While the museum’s target audience is 0-12 years old, we provide fun hands-on experiences that encourage lifelong learning and fun. We design our exhibitions “for your child and the child within you.”
How much time do I plan for my visit?
Most families tend to spend between 90 minutes and 2 hours playing with imagination and creating in the museum.
Starting bid
Bid to win a one-night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge. The package comes with 4 water park passes!
Valued at up to $1000 (varies based on date of booking).
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 water park passes at the Great Wolf Lodge! Overnight stay is not included.
Valued at up to $380 (varies based on date of booking).
Starting bid
Check out exhibits on natural history, southwest cultures, Arizona history, and more!
Winner will receive 2 passes to the Arizona Museum of Natural History.
Starting bid
Check out your favorite animals and learn more about them as you walk through the many areas of exploration. You might see stingrays, elephants, lions, monkeys, crocodiles, and more!
Winner will receive 2 tickets to the Phoenix Zoo (valued at up to $80).
Starting bid
Six passes for a class at Arizona Goat Yoga could be yours! Goat yoga classes are year-round and suitable for all ages and abilities. Passes valued at approximately $90.
Starting bid
Now is your chance to own a lovely ukulele and learn to play in your free time! Graciously donated by Milano Music in Mesa.
Starting bid
"When your sweet cravings are strong, you don’t want just any treat… you want the best, most mouthwatering one: Bundt Cakes!"
Basket includes 1 free bundt cake per month for 1 year!
Starting bid
Let's go to the movies! Bid to win this 4-pack of guest passes to Cinemark Theaters. Note: Additional premium applies for XD, 3D, D-Box, IMAX attractions, and any other specially-priced events.
Starting bid
Bid to win two tickets for adult admission to the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale. "Where Desert Meets Ocean OdySea Aquarium® offers an entertaining, interactive, and educational experience for guests of all ages by combining theme-park-style amusement with highly engaging presentations of aquatic life." Tickets are valued at over $100!
Starting bid
"The Phoenix Symphony (TPS) is Arizona’s only full-time, professional symphony orchestra and the state’s largest performing arts group."
"The Symphony aspires to perform live symphonic music of excellence, beauty, and vitality at a consistently high level and to address the needs of communities throughout the Valley, meeting their needs through music-based programs. Concerts follow a selection of seasonal programs – Classics, Pops, and special presentations; designed to attract a diverse audience."
Winner will receive 2 tickets.
Starting bid
Enter to win a gift basket of Kneaders cookies and bread!
Starting bid
Fresh baked bread, and fresh sliced meats and cheeses! What could be better?!Win 2 coupons, each good for (1) medium combo meal from Port of Subs! Combo includes any medium classic sub, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink.
Coupons valid at 1316 S. Sossaman Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 ONLY
Valued at approximately $30
Starting bid
Fresh baked bread, and fresh sliced meats and cheeses! What could be better?!Win 2 coupons, each good for (1) medium combo meal from Port of Subs! Combo includes any medium classic sub, a bag of chips and a regular fountain drink.
Coupons valid at 1316 S. Sossaman Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 ONLY
Valued at approximately $30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!