Friends of Muir Parents Night Out Silent Auction

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Session is valued at $160
In the session, Chona will help you get into a calm and restful state with the use of different essential oils, sound therapy, and crystal healing.
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Gift basket of assorted hair products from Curl Cult valued at $200
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A curated box of 11 vinyl records from Warner Records — a must-have for music lovers, collectors, or anyone building their vinyl collection.
Includes albums from Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Dua Lipa, and more. Valued at $300+
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A $200 gift card to Rare Beauty — perfect for stocking up on beauty favorites or trying something new.
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One month of classes at Outside the Box, a creative space offering engaging programs for kids. A great way to explore something new.
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Enjoy a beautifully crafted 6-inch cake from Hola Cacao — perfect for a celebration or special treat.
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Includes a two-week beginner series plus one month of unlimited classes at NELA Athletics crossfit gym — a great opportunity to stay active.
$450 value.
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A family-friendly oral care basket featuring high-quality dental care products to keep smiles healthy and bright.
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Valued at $128
Handmade quilted appliqué sweatshirt using a mix of vintage and repurposed textiles. Each piece is made to order and one of a kind, handmade by Shaadee Mae.
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Valued at $128
Handmade quilted appliqué sweatshirt using a mix of vintage and repurposed textiles. Each piece is made to order and one of a kind, handmade by Shaadee Mae.
Starting bid
Learn how to make fresh tortillas and salsa in this hands-on cooking class. Fun, interactive, and delicious.
Up to 5 participants.
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This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)
Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.
Starting bid
This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)
Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.
Starting bid
This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)
Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.
Starting bid
This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)
Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.
Starting bid
This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)
Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.
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