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Friends of Muir /John Muir PTA

About this event

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Friends of Muir Parents Night Out Silent Auction

Reiki Session from Healing With Chona item
Reiki Session from Healing With Chona
$40

Starting bid

Session is valued at $160

In the session, Chona will help you get into a calm and restful state with the use of different essential oils, sound therapy, and crystal healing.

Haircut from Hairroin Salon item
Haircut from Hairroin Salon
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $185

Hairroin Salon is located at 4637 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90027


Hair Products from Curl Cult item
Hair Products from Curl Cult
$40

Starting bid

Gift basket of assorted hair products from Curl Cult valued at $200

Box of Warner Records Vinyl item
Box of Warner Records Vinyl
$50

Starting bid

A curated box of 11 vinyl records from Warner Records — a must-have for music lovers, collectors, or anyone building their vinyl collection.

Includes albums from Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Dua Lipa, and more. Valued at $300+

Rare Beauty $200 Gift Card item
Rare Beauty $200 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

A $200 gift card to Rare Beauty — perfect for stocking up on beauty favorites or trying something new.


1 Month of Classes at Outside the Box item
1 Month of Classes at Outside the Box
$40

Starting bid

One month of classes at Outside the Box, a creative space offering engaging programs for kids. A great way to explore something new.

Hola Cacao 6-Inch Cake Voucher item
Hola Cacao 6-Inch Cake Voucher
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautifully crafted 6-inch cake from Hola Cacao — perfect for a celebration or special treat.

NELA Athletics Beginner Series + 1 Month Unlimited item
NELA Athletics Beginner Series + 1 Month Unlimited
$100

Starting bid

Includes a two-week beginner series plus one month of unlimited classes at NELA Athletics crossfit gym — a great opportunity to stay active.

$450 value.

Oral Care Gift Basket by Oui Smile Pediatric Dentistry item
Oral Care Gift Basket by Oui Smile Pediatric Dentistry
$40

Starting bid

A family-friendly oral care basket featuring high-quality dental care products to keep smiles healthy and bright.

Shaadee Mae Butterfly Sweatshirt (Large) item
Shaadee Mae Butterfly Sweatshirt (Large)
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $128

Handmade quilted appliqué sweatshirt using a mix of vintage and repurposed textiles. Each piece is made to order and one of a kind, handmade by Shaadee Mae.

Shaadee Mae Floral Sweatshirt (Medium) item
Shaadee Mae Floral Sweatshirt (Medium)
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $128

Handmade quilted appliqué sweatshirt using a mix of vintage and repurposed textiles. Each piece is made to order and one of a kind, handmade by Shaadee Mae.

Tortilla Making Class by Maestra Liseth item
Tortilla Making Class by Maestra Liseth
$40

Starting bid

Learn how to make fresh tortillas and salsa in this hands-on cooking class. Fun, interactive, and delicious.
Up to 5 participants.

John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork
$30

Starting bid

This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)

Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.

John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork
$30

Starting bid

This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)

Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.

John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork
$30

Starting bid

This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)

Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.

John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork
$30

Starting bid

This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)

Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.

John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork item
John Muir Elem. Student Artwork
$30

Starting bid

This vibrant mixed‑media collage was created collaboratively by John Muir Elementary students in Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th grades. (Jan 2026)

Bring home a treasure that supports both the arts and our students. Size is 20"x20" framed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!