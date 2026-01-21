Friends Of Niskayuna High School Baseball Booster Club

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About the memberships
Valid until March 25, 2027
Membership includes; Niskayuna seat cushion, mug, name in the End of session book. one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)Name in
Valid until March 25, 2027
Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)
Valid until March 25, 2027
Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)
Valid until March 25, 2027
Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)
Valid until March 25, 2027
Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)
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