Friends Of Niskayuna High School Baseball Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Niskayuna High School Baseball Inc

About the memberships

Friends Of Niskayuna High School Baseball Booster Club

Alumina
$100

Valid until March 25, 2027

Membership includes; Niskayuna seat cushion, mug, name in the End of session book. one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)Name in

Varsity
$75

Valid until March 25, 2027

Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)

Junior Varsity
$50

Valid until March 25, 2027

Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)

Freshmen
$25

Valid until March 25, 2027

Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)

Modified
Pay what you can

Valid until March 25, 2027

Niskayuna seat cushion and one ticket for the first game of the sectionals.(Team will need to qualify)

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