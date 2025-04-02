Friends of PEEC Membership 2025

538 Emery Rd

Lehman Township, PA 18328, USA

Bald Eagle item
Bald Eagle
$1,500
All benefits below, plus: A private nature tour within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for up to 8 people* and name added to EcoZone "Bald Eagle Nest" plaque. *Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
Red Shouldered Hawk item
Red Shouldered Hawk
$500
All benefits below, plus: A private EcoZone tour for up to 4 people* *Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
Blue Heron item
Blue Heron
$250
All benefits below, plus: 10% discount on weekend workshops and Family Camp registrations
Scarlet Tanager item
Scarlet Tanager
$100
All benefits below, plus: 20% discount on all bookstore purchases
Tree Swallow item
Tree Swallow
$50
All membership benefits for a family, plus: Early registration access to Summer Camp
Eastern Phoebe item
Eastern Phoebe
$25
All membership benefits for an individual member

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing