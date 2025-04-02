Friends of PEEC Membership 2025

All benefits below, plus:
A private nature tour within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for up to 8 people* and name added to EcoZone "Bald Eagle Nest" plaque.
*Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
All benefits below, plus:
A private nature tour within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for up to 8 people* and name added to EcoZone "Bald Eagle Nest" plaque.
*Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
Red Shouldered Hawk
$500
All benefits below, plus:
A private EcoZone tour for up to 4 people*
*Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
All benefits below, plus:
A private EcoZone tour for up to 4 people*
*Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.
Blue Heron
$250
All benefits below, plus:
10% discount on weekend workshops and Family Camp registrations
All benefits below, plus:
10% discount on weekend workshops and Family Camp registrations
Scarlet Tanager
$100
All benefits below, plus:
20% discount on all bookstore purchases
All benefits below, plus:
20% discount on all bookstore purchases
Tree Swallow
$50
All membership benefits for a family, plus:
Early registration access to Summer Camp
All membership benefits for a family, plus:
Early registration access to Summer Camp