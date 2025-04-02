Friends of PEEC Membership 2025

All benefits below, plus: A private nature tour within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for up to 8 people* and name added to EcoZone "Bald Eagle Nest" plaque. *Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.

All benefits below, plus: A private nature tour within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for up to 8 people* and name added to EcoZone "Bald Eagle Nest" plaque. *Based on staff availability. Advance arrangements required.

seeMoreDetailsMobile