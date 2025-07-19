Friends Of Pool 2

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Friends Of Pool 2

About the memberships

Friends Of Pool 2 Members

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until March 23, 2027

Individual Membership includes exclusive updates, early access to event registration, and a free Friends of Pool 2 decal—perfect for river lovers who want to support water safety, conservation, and recreational access along Pool 2 of the Mississippi. Your membership helps us keep the river clean, safe, and fun for all.

Couple Membership
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

Support the river together! Couple Membership includes benefits for two adults—perfect for partners who enjoy boating, fishing, and spending time on Pool 2. You’ll receive two decals, event invites, and recognition as a shared force for river safety and stewardship.

Pilot Membership
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Pilot Members are leaders in our river community. This level includes all basic benefits plus recognition in our annual newsletter, and early access to volunteer or sponsorship opportunities—perfect for dedicated river stewards.

Captain Membership
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Our highest level of individual support! Captain Members receive all Pilot benefits plus exclusive invitations to behind-the-scenes planning sessions and special events, premium FOP2 swag, and public recognition as a key supporter of Pool 2 safety, access, and conservation.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!