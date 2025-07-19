Friends Of Pool 2 Members

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Individual Membership includes exclusive updates, early access to event registration, and a free Friends of Pool 2 decal—perfect for river lovers who want to support water safety, conservation, and recreational access along Pool 2 of the Mississippi. Your membership helps us keep the river clean, safe, and fun for all.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Support the river together! Couple Membership includes benefits for two adults—perfect for partners who enjoy boating, fishing, and spending time on Pool 2. You’ll receive two decals, event invites, and recognition as a shared force for river safety and stewardship.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Pilot Members are leaders in our river community. This level includes all basic benefits plus recognition in our annual newsletter, and early access to volunteer or sponsorship opportunities—perfect for dedicated river stewards.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Our highest level of individual support! Captain Members receive all Pilot benefits plus exclusive invitations to behind-the-scenes planning sessions and special events, premium FOP2 swag, and public recognition as a key supporter of Pool 2 safety, access, and conservation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!