Friends of Pool 2 Online Scholarship Art Auction!

Bio: My name is Charlie Johnson, I am 16 years old, and I am a 10th grader (soon to be 11th) at highland park senior high. I have been a traditional artist for many of my years, but only recently have I started indulging in painting, which I find to be quite relaxing. (I can literally spend hours doing it and not realize.)





About my piece: I loved doing this painting, especially because of all the excuses I had to go out and take photos of nature; that is how I got the inspiration for this piece! I biked down to pike island on a beautiful day, and took about as many photos as possible of the river, hoping that one spot would be especially painting-worthy (boy was I surprised).





The next day, I chose my photo and got to work. In total, I think I spent about six to eight hours working on this painting, spread out over two days.