Friends Of Pool 2's Spring Online Auction

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Perfect for the angler who loves unique gear! This custom fishing tackle set includes three custom-designed lures, two bags of custom-made bait, a custom bottle opener, and a pair of fishing-themed earrings. Thoughtfully curated and handcrafted, this set blends function and fun—whether you’re out on the water or showing off your love of fishing on shore.
Value $50
Starting bid
Add a touch of Minnesota pride to your home with this set of five handmade Minnesota-themed magnets. Each piece is uniquely crafted, making them perfect for decorating your fridge, office space, or magnetic board. A charming gift or keepsake for any Minnesota lover.
Value $20
Starting bid
This set of four handmade Minnesota-themed coasters brings both style and function to your table. Carefully crafted with local inspiration, these coasters protect your surfaces while showcasing your love for the North Star State. Ideal for entertaining or everyday use.
Value $25
Starting bid
A must-have for collectors and trucking enthusiasts alike! This vintage Peterbilt collectible belt buckle is a classic piece of Americana, celebrating one of the most iconic names in trucking. A standout accessory or display item with timeless appeal.
Value $20
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless elegance with a $350 gift card to R.F. Moeller Jewelers. Whether you’re shopping for fine jewelry, a meaningful gift, or a special milestone piece, this gift card offers luxury, craftsmanship, and choice.
Value $350
Starting bid
Sip and savor with this Fernweh Package from Utepils Brewing! Includes four beverage tickets and a growler of beer, perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying a taste of Minnesota’s craft beer scene. Prost!
Value $75
Starting bid
Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with a $50 gift card to Bass Pro Shops. Ideal for fishing, camping, boating, hunting, or outdoor lifestyle essentials—there’s something for every outdoor enthusiast.
Value $50
Starting bid
Make a splash with a family-friendly getaway! This package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe bunk bed suite plus four waterpark passes at Great Wolf Lodge. Perfect for a fun-filled escape packed with water slides, pools, and unforgettable memories.
Value $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of the Mississippi River Valley with a one-night Bed & Breakfast stay in a Premium King Room at the historic Saint James Hotel. Located in beautiful Red Wing, this iconic riverfront hotel offers timeless charm, elegant accommodations, and exceptional hospitality.
Your stay includes a comfortable Premium King Room and a delicious bed and breakfast experience, making it perfect for a romantic night away, a relaxing retreat, or a chance to explore Red Wing’s scenic river views, charming downtown shops, and nearby outdoor adventures.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a memorable getaway in one of Minnesota’s most beloved historic hotels.
Value $250
Starting bid
FOUR general admission tickets to the Minnesota Zoo.
Created by the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota Zoo opened in 1978 with a mission to connect people, animals, and the natural world to save wildlife. Cutting-edge exhibits provide exciting experiences with animals and their habitats introducing guests to species from around the globe.
Value $100
Starting bid
TWO $20 gift certificates to the North Pole Restaurant. A family-run business that provides comfort food with an authentic up north feel.
Value $40
Starting bid
* Must be 21 or older to purchase this gift basket *
Enjoy:
A passionate business that supports their community and those who drive it to be better!
Value $125
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift basket provided by Muddy Waters, Prescott, WI.
A 3 level restaurant with patios overlooking the incredible river views. This is the place to be in the summer to enjoy music, drinks, great food and a beautiful view!
www.muddywatersbarandgrill.biz
Value $85
Starting bid
A gift basket presented by Prescott Tap!
Value $73
Starting bid
FOUR general admission tickets to the Bell Museum.
Minnesota’s official natural history museum and planetarium is now located on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus in Saint Paul. Take amazing journeys from the far reaches of the cosmos to deep inside the human brain in the Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium. Explore the origins of the universe, the diversity of life on earth, and take a walk through the state of Minnesota, featuring our world famous wildlife dioramas.
Value $60
Starting bid
Earthborn Blessings Natural Skincare Set
Pamper yourself with this all-natural skincare set from Earthborn Blessings, a faith-centered small business created by Desirae and Luke Perry. This set includes a nourishing lip balm, a luxurious vanilla whipped tallow moisturizer, and a relaxing bath soak—perfect for a little self-care or gifting to someone special. Crafted with natural ingredients and care, these products are designed to nourish your skin and uplift your spirit.
Value: $37
Starting bid
Handcrafted with love by a local river enthusiast, this beautiful crochet set brings cheerful spring vibes into any home. The set includes a cozy afghan, two potholders, one hot bowl holder, and two matching hand towels. A perfect combination of beauty and practicality for your kitchen or living space.
Valued at $35
Starting bid
Perfect for anglers and outdoor lovers! This fishing-themed crochet set was handcrafted with love by a local river lover and includes an afghan, two potholders, one hot bowl holder, and two hand towels. Whether it’s for your home, cabin, camper, or fish house, this cozy set adds charm and personality to any space.
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Bring the fresh feeling of spring indoors with this nature-inspired crochet set. Handcrafted with love by a local river lover, this set includes a soft afghan, two potholders, one hot bowl holder, and two hand towels. The natural colors and cozy textures make it a perfect addition to any home.
Valued at $35
Starting bid
Fuel your day with a $25 gift card to Kwik Trip—a Midwest favorite known for great coffee, fresh food, snacks, and fuel.
Whether you're grabbing a quick breakfast, stocking up on road trip snacks, or filling up the tank, this gift card is sure to come in handy. Perfect for anyone who loves a good stop at Kwik Trip! 🚗☕
Value $25
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening of world-class music with two tickets to a performance by the renowned Minnesota Orchestra. Known for its exceptional musicianship and breathtaking performances, the Minnesota Orchestra delivers a powerful and inspiring concert experience for music lovers of all kinds.
Enjoy a night out filled with beautiful symphonic music in one of the region’s premier cultural experiences—perfect for a date night, special outing, or memorable gift for the music lover in your life.
Bid now for the chance to enjoy an incredible live performance by one of the nation’s leading orchestras! 🎶
Value: $100
Starting bid
TWO tickets to a select Wizard of Oz Performance at the Children's Theatre Company!
Children's Theatre Company is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. Our mission is to create extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities.
Select shows run from April 21st - June 14th and the tickets must be used during this time period.
Value $120.00
Starting bid
This set of two classic unsigned prints of Jim Hansel's artwork, beautifully matted and framed, are ideal for an office or man-cave wall.
One is titled, "After the Season", and the other is, "River Bottom Buck".
Outside dimensions of each medium oak stained wooden frame are approximately 20.5" x 16.5", and the matting includes an intricate cutout to highlight the title of each piece. Includes glass and multi-level mats.
Value $80.00
Starting bid
Beautiful metal wall art.
The Sphere Metal Wall Art is an abstract and artful piece. Transitional to modern styling, its geometric nature will add a splash of interest to any wall. The large circle is the anchor of the design, with the lineal crossings at the center and the various metallic orbs attached in distressed gold and silver.
https://www.homfurniture.com/wall-art/sphere-metal-wall-art/85245/457898
Value $150
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