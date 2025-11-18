Friends Of Pool 2's Spring Online Auction

Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of the Mississippi River Valley with a one-night Bed & Breakfast stay in a Premium King Room at the historic Saint James Hotel. Located in beautiful Red Wing, this iconic riverfront hotel offers timeless charm, elegant accommodations, and exceptional hospitality.





Your stay includes a comfortable Premium King Room and a delicious bed and breakfast experience, making it perfect for a romantic night away, a relaxing retreat, or a chance to explore Red Wing’s scenic river views, charming downtown shops, and nearby outdoor adventures.





Treat yourself—or someone special—to a memorable getaway in one of Minnesota’s most beloved historic hotels.





www.st-james-hotel.com





Value $250



