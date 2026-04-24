Friends of PreSchool Family - FLASH SALE 2026!

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Free Youth (7-13yo) Introduction to Fencing Program at Academy of Fencing Masters.
Certificate is valid until 7/1/2026.
All equipment is provided by AFM.
https://academyoffencingmasters.com/
Program Duration: Youth classes (7 y.o. – 13 y.o.) are designed around the initial 2 sessions of private lessons (each session is 20 minutes) followed by a trial class. The two private lessons can be scheduled either as two separate sessions or one double (i.e., 40 min) session. Once you sign up your child for the Introduction to Fencing, our office will contact you within 2 business days to schedule private lessons and the trial class.
You can choose either our Campbell location or Sunnyvale location for the lessons. The trial class is assigned according to the fencer’s age. Once you sign up for the Introduction to Fencing, we will set up a specific class date based on when the lessons are taken and number of available slots in the class after the lessons are held.
Gift Certificates are valid for 1 Introduction session and 1 child only and cannot be used for multiple Introduction Sessions or redeemed/credited towards other programs at AFM. Gift Certificate must be redeemed prior to the expiration date. A new beginner fencer can use only 1 Gift Certificate within a year, and only for the purpose of registering to the Introduction to Fencing.
Introduction to Fencing session can be taken only single time within a year for any new fencer who is age eligible. Gift Certificates and/or Coupons cannot be applied to multiple programs or classes and do not have cash value.
One bottle Russian River Chardonnay (to be picked up at the tasting) & complimentary tasting for four (4) people.
Expires 3/28/27.
https://www.ballettovineyards.com/
Design the ring of your dreams! Work with our designer to create your own personal statement - design a new piece of jewelry or restyle an existing one.
The $500 design credit can be used towards other types of jewelry - this certificate is not limited to rings only.
$500 in store credit for merchandise in stock retailed above $2500, or 25% off any single item of merchandise in stock of the winner's choice up to $10,000 Retail (maximum $2500 discount).
https://blacys.com/
Enjoy a complimentary weekday in-studio sitting for your family plus $160 artwork credit.
Saturday upcharge applies.
Holiday blackout dates apply in Nov. and Dec.
Expires 12/31/26
https://www.classickids.com/
Love is a four legged word.
Enjoy a complimentary weekday in-studio sitting for your pet plus $160 artwork credit.
Saturday upcharge applies.
Holiday blackout dates apply in Nov. and Dec.
Expires 12/31/26
https://www.classickids.com/
Gift Certificate for: Corison Winery Discovery Tour & Tasting for Two Guests
Walk out in our estate Kronos Vineyard for seasonal updates, and observe a small
winery in action. This flight is a great introduction to Corison, where you will taste
four wines including two vintages of our Cabernet Sauvignon. Call, text, or email to schedule your appointment. Please mention this gift certificate when you contact us, and bring it with you on the day of your visit.
Valid through March 28th, 2027.
https://www.corison.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
One month (4 days) free art classes, free registration, and free materials for ages 4 through adults.
Value: $162 to $218
Restrictions:
Ages 4 through adults.
No expiration date.
All classes must be completed within one month of the first class.
Cannot be used toward specialty classes or workshops.
https://www.drawn2artstudios.com/los-altos
Everyday with Babs: 101 Family-Friendly Dinners for Every Day of the Week: A Cookbook (Hardcover) by Barbara Costello
DESCRIPTION:
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Everybody’s favorite grandmother is here to answer the age-old question "What's for dinner?" with 101 tried-and-true recipes, plus genius tips and tricks that make getting dinner on the table even easier
From her years of experience feeding her family as a mother of four and now a grandmother of nine, Barbara Costello has perfected her roster of comforting and delicious family-approved meals. Now all the mealtime ingenuity that has been passed down to her, or that she’s earned through trial and error, is here in this book, for you! Every Day with Babs will be your go-to dinner resource, with Babs as your surrogate mom or grandma helping to get delicious meals organized, prepped, and on the table in no time, every night of the week.
In the pages of Every Day, Babs has done all the thinking for you because with so much on your plate already, you shouldn’t have to stress about dinner! The chapters are organized by day of the week, each with a particular theme or cooking method that keeps in mind the rhythm of the week. We all know making dinner on a Monday feels very different than a Sunday, so there are recipes to suit everyone’s mood, schedule, and cooking style:
Get Your “Sheet” (Pan) Together Monday: Sheet-pan recipes such as Roasted Sausage, Peppers & Gnocchi, Maple-Lime Salmon with Coconut Rice, Lemon Basil Chicken & Couscous, and Family Fajita Night
Eat Twice Twosday: Batch cooking at its best, with Grammie’s Chicken Cutlets, I Nailed Falafel with Tzatziki Slaw, Sesame Chicken Noodle Salad, and Minnie’s Meatballs
One and Only Wednesday: One-pot meals such as Warm Hug Bacon Pasta, Salsa Verde Fish Tostadas, Mini-Van Pepperoni Pizza Chicken, and Spinach-Artichoke Rice & Bean Bake
Thrifty Thursday: Dinners that use pantry staples, like Cook’s Secret Weeknight Beef Stew, Chicken & Rice Casserole for the Soul, Beth’s Sloppy Joe Casserole, and Clean Your Fridge Frittata
Fri-Yay: Fun crowd-pleasers like Spicy Tuna Sushi Bake, Pimento Cheese Patty Melts, The BEST Fish & Chips, and Reuben Pastry Pockets
Low and Slow Saturday: Hands-off slow cooker recipes such as French Onion Soup Pot Roast, Finger Lickin’ Good Sweet & Sour Ribs, and Not to Be Missed Moroccan Chickpea Apricot Stew
Sunday Supper: Special meals to share, including Lobster Roll Cobb Salad, Pesto Rack of Lamb with Tomato-Mozzarella Salad, and Aunt Louise’s Eggplant Parmesan
Sweet Tooth: Easy and nostalgic desserts like Babs’ Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies, Key Lime Icebox Cake, Caramel Apple Crisp, and Scotcheroos
No matter how you’re feeling by dinner, there is a recipe in here that will fit the bill. Your family will soon be part of the clean plate club and you will be considered a virtual magician in the kitchen, too! Don’t panic, it's easier than you think. Babs has you covered!
https://www.keplers.com/book/9780593797907
Generously donated by Kepler's Books
5 class package to Heartcore
Heartcore blends Pilates, strength training and HIIT into a 40-minute full body workout on the Megaformer.
Does not expire.
https://iheartcore.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
$50 gift card that may be redeemed for any product or service at our facility.
https://houseofair.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
$500 Enrollment Discount
Ages: 4 years to entering 6th grade
Dates: 6/2026 – 8/2026
Description: OUTDOORS, UNPLUGGED, SAFE AND FUN! At Jefunira Camp (pronounced Jef-fun-ira), campers make friends, learn, grow, and play. We believe in the power of play and the importance of community. From field games and camp carnivals to water games and camp Olympics, campers enjoy all the best of summer while making friends, gaining confidence, and building self-esteem. Our fun and engaging programming offers children a chance to learn through play in a safe, caring and fun setting. Come celebrate our 36th summer of Jefunira Camp fun!!!
Limitations/Conditions: Certificate expires June 1, 2026. Buyers must submit a camper application by June 1, 2026. Applications can be found at jefuniracamp.com. Certificate may not be used for enrollment in the LIT Program. Certificate may not be applied to sessions already purchased.
https://jefuniracamp.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
One Family Pass which is good for two adults (16 and older) and two juniors (3-15 years old). No expiration date.
https://www.lakeshastacaverns.com/
Private Tasting for up to six (6) people of legal drinking age at McKahn Wines located at Mia Carta Napa Wine Collective, 1209 First Street in Napa.
Tastings are by reservation only and must be made in advance.
https://mckahnwines.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
$500 gift certificate for Day Camp for Session 2B (for 2026 or 2027 Summer Camp Season)
Valid for Session 2B Only. 1st Time Campers Only. Cannot be combined with other discounts or certificates.
Session 2B 2026: June 29th to July 3rd
Session 2B 2027: tbd
Mountain Camp Woodside is a co-ed summer camp that offers a Day Camp program (for grades K-10th) and is nestled in the heart of beautiful Portola Valley, California on the 63-acre campus of the Woodside Priory School.
Mountain Camp Woodside’s minimal technology, non-competitive program is designed to build confidence and independence, encourage friendships and healthy lifestyle choices and other 21st century skills. We offer activities like mountain biking, arts & crafts, soccer, swimming, archery and outdoor survival. In today’s hectic, high-tech world, we believe a back-to-basics approach to outdoor recreation and plain ol’ fashion “fun” is critical to building a child’s positive self-image.
https://mountaincampwoodside.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
4 Week Silver Strength Membership.
ObstaCourse is an obstacle-course gym, featuring coaches and circuit programs for fitness training with strength-building components.
Expires 28 days after first session.
https://www.obstacourse.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
$110 Paintball Jungle Gift card can be redeemed for admission, rental, and supplies at Paintball Jungle any Saturday or Sunday, 8:30AM to 4PM.
https://paintballjungle.com/
*Gift card can be delivered digitally.
This voucher entitles you to two (2) tickets to a Friday or Saturday night performance to Palo Alto Players’ final show of the season: The Cottage (June 12th-28th, 2026).
Visit our website at paplayers.org for the most up to date information, including show dates, times, and more.
All performances are held at:
Lucie Stern Theater
1305 Middlefield Road
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Expires June 28th, 2026. You must contact the Box Office in advance to ensure available seating. Voucher must be redeemed no later than 48 hours in advance of the performance of your choice. Subject to availability.
https://paplayers.org/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
Complimentary Classic Tasting for up to four (4) Guests. Prior appointment required.
Expires December 2026
https://www.peju.com/
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
2026 San Jose Flex Pack Certificates including:
Your certificate includes:
*Weekend upgrades are available. Please activate your certificate within 30 days. Valid for 1 year.
See more of Eric’s distinctive family portraits: http://www.schumacherphotography.com
Reviews on YELP: https://www.yelp.com/biz/schumacher-photography-family-portraiture-san-francisco-san-francisco
Recently published book: https://www.blurb.com/bookstore/invited/8602612/cd62af3660438bb4652fde7d56b0c0f72bfc4eac
*Gift certificate to be emailed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!