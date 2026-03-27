Friends of PreSchool Family's Shop

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About this shop
Sensory Jar with playdough and small plastic toys!
Sensory Jar with playdough and small plastic toys!
Sensory bin with kinetic sand and small toys.
Sensory bin with colorful rice and small toys.
Sensory bin with colorful rice, small trinkets to find, and a colorful "map" of treasures to search for inside.
T-shirt with a gosling of your choice ironed onto the front.
Pick an iron-on gosling to take home and put on your favorite blank fabric item: t-shirt, tote, hoodie, etc.
A fairy wand for imaginary play.
A felt cap or crown for dress-up time.
$1 per book. Books are available at the Book Sale Booth in 4s Yard.
Tote bag with a gosling of your choice ironed onto the front.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!