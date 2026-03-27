Friends of PreSchool Family

Offered by

Friends of PreSchool Family

About this shop

Friends of PreSchool Family's Shop

Crawly Critters Jar
$15

Sensory Jar with playdough and small plastic toys!

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Magical Birthday Jar
$15

Sensory Jar with playdough and small plastic toys!

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Tinker, Dig & Dump Bin
$20

Sensory bin with kinetic sand and small toys.

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Springtime Exploration Bin
$20

Sensory bin with colorful rice and small toys.

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Tactile Treasures Bin
$20

Sensory bin with colorful rice, small trinkets to find, and a colorful "map" of treasures to search for inside.

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Gosling T-shirt with Iron-On Print
$15

T-shirt with a gosling of your choice ironed onto the front.

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Gosling - Design Only
$5

Pick an iron-on gosling to take home and put on your favorite blank fabric item: t-shirt, tote, hoodie, etc.

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Wand
$5

A fairy wand for imaginary play.

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Cap or Crown
$10

A felt cap or crown for dress-up time.

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Book
$1

$1 per book. Books are available at the Book Sale Booth in 4s Yard.

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Gosling Tote Bag
$10

Tote bag with a gosling of your choice ironed onto the front.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!