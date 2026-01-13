Friends Of Rd Pike Building Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Artist: Tyler Lind
Medium: Acrylic
Framed Size: 16 x 20
Tyler Lind is 16 years old and a sophomore at Washburn High School. Tyler is very interested in the fish and wildlife of this area, and the fish hatchery is a very special and historic place.
Starting bid
Artist: Lynne Krueger
Medium: Watercolor
Framed Size: 15 x 19
Birdwatching brought me to the Bayfield Fish Hatchery. As a new resident on the peninsula in 2014, I attended my first Chequamegon Bay Birding festival and joined a field trip to the hatchery. We toured the buildings and grounds, and viewed aquariums with Lake Superior fish, countless fry in the hatchery, and numerous warblers and waterfowl around the ponds. Many bird species continue to be drawn to the hatchery ponds each spring. These ponds have also brought me back each year. Recently, I’ve been returning with my watercolor paints and easel to capture this historical site and birds that call it home.
Starting bid
Artist: Elizabeth Lexau
Medium: Pastel
Framed Size: 13.5 x 16
Elizabeth Lexau is a nature-inspired artist based in Washburn, Wisconsin. A lifelong outdoor enthusiast, she is drawn to the dramatically changing moods of Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands and the surrounding Northwoods. She works primarily in pastels and her favorite way to paint is en plein air.
Starting bid
Artist: Donn Christensen
Medium: Watercolor
Framed Size: 12 x 15
Donn is a long time resident of the Chequamegon Bay area and is inspired by the natural beauty of the region in all seasons. He took up art later in life and sometimes has trouble fitting it in. One of his favorite artistic activities is being outdoors with a watercolor sketchbook and a chunk of time.
Starting bid
Artist: Ann Christensen
Medium: Pastel
Framed size: 6.5 x 8.5
Painting with pastels brings great joy to me throughout the year.I love painting our dear Chequamegon Bay in all weather, especially in the summer when I can paint outdoors, or “Plein Air.” Pastels are a very forgiving medium, allowing you to brush off an area of your painting which you would like to change. I am lucky to have a group of pastel artists in the area to paint with, several of us students of Doug Thomas when he was alive. I am a lifelong learner, and love the challenge of capturing the beauty of our area with pastels.
Starting bid
Artist: Sharon Graham
Medium: Watercolor
Framed Size: 13 x 17
Trout Run Art. Sharon Graham currently resides on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Port Wing, Wisconsin. She is an avid fly-fishing angler and appreciates all the good work that fish hatcheries provide in restocking critical habitat. Her work features up north landscapes and wildlife, birds mainly but also fish and other wildlife. Most of her current work is done in the watercolor medium.
Starting bid
Artist: Sharon Graham
Medium: Print with Watercolor
Framed Size: 10 x 12.5
Trout Run Art. Sharon Graham currently resides on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Port Wing, Wisconsin. She is an avid fly-fishing angler and appreciates all the good work that fish hatcheries provide in restocking critical habitat. Her work features up north landscapes and wildlife, birds mainly but also fish and other wildlife. Most of her current work is done in the watercolor medium.
Starting bid
Artist: Claire Lloyd
Medium: Gouache
Framed Size: 9 x 11
Claire Lloyd is an editor who has an MFA in Children’s book writing and illustrating through Hollins University. She finds inspiration for her artwork in poetry, nature, and untold stories.
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