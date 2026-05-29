Richland Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2026

4 tickets plus parking to the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Rally at Pechanga Arena in September 2026.





Big trucks, big stunts, and a high-energy show kids will be talking about all the way home. Perfect family outing — choose from three available showtimes.





Available shows to choose from: 9/26 @ 11:30A; 9/26 @ 6:30P; 9/27 @ 1:30P





$175 value