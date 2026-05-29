Richland Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
4 tickets plus parking to the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Rally at Pechanga Arena in September 2026.
Big trucks, big stunts, and a high-energy show kids will be talking about all the way home. Perfect family outing — choose from three available showtimes.
Available shows to choose from: 9/26 @ 11:30A; 9/26 @ 6:30P; 9/27 @ 1:30P
$175 value
Starting bid
A 2-hour birthday party for up to 10 kids at Hoop House San Marcos. Perfect for active kids who love basketball, games, and celebrating with friends. No setup, no cleanup — party planning handled.
$400 value.
Starting bid
A 1-night stay at The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa in Oceanside. Includes daily room rate, resort fee, valet parking for one vehicle, and a $125 food and beverage credit. The perfect Southern California coastal escape — ocean views, luxury resort service, and a beautiful night out without the long drive home.
$1,000 value.
Starting bid
Premium Motocaddy ME Remote Ultra Lithium Electric Golf Trolley — a remote-control caddy that carries your clubs around the course. Features forward/reverse/left/right remote navigation, 100m+ remote range, downhill control, all-terrain tires, dual remote/manual control, compact folding design, USB charging, and a high-capacity lithium battery.
Bundled with a Callaway ORG 14 cart bag (14-way organization, full-length dividers, cart-ready storage). The ultimate golf convenience upgrade.
$1,600 retail value.
Starting bid
Your own reserved parking spot at Richland Elementary for August and September 2026 — the busiest back-to-school months of the year. No circling. No hunting. No stress at morning drop-off, afternoon pickup, Back to School Night, or those first hectic weeks of the year. Two months of pure VIP convenience.
Starting bid
A curated 6-bottle California wine collection from Williams Selyem, Bohème, and Linked Vineyards — all stored properly in a temperature-controlled environment since bottling.
Includes: Williams Selyem Westside Road Neighbors Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, 2019); Williams Selyem Lewis MacGregor Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, 2019); Bohème English Hill Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast, 2019); Bohème Taylor Ridge Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast, 2017); Linked Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (Knights Valley, 2016); Linked Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (Knights Valley, 2017).
Estimated total value: $640–$730.
Starting bid
Football signed by former San Diego Charger and NFL standout Eric Weddle — a must-have collectible for Chargers fans, sports memorabilia collectors, or anyone who loves a piece of San Diego sports history. Perfect display piece for a home office, sports room, or man cave.
Starting bid
One full week of Kids Horse Camp at Miller Equestrian Services in Escondido for one camper, ages 6–14.
Camp runs 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM and offers a fun, hands-on equestrian experience for kids who love horses.
Available weeks: July 6-10 or July 13-17, 2026.
The perfect summer adventure for the horse-loving kid in your life.
$500 value.
Starting bid
A 4-hour private pool rental at Oasis on the Hill in San Marcos (near Richland) through Swimply.com. Spacious 38,000-gallon saltwater pool (~18 ft × 40 ft) with depths from 1 ft to 8 ft, room for up to 30 guests. Includes private check-in, restroom access, on-site parking, shaded areas, WiFi, playground access, pool slide, and pool toys. Perfect for a birthday party, family gathering, or summer celebration.
$300 value.
Starting bid
Enjoy peace of mind with one full year of professional pest control service from Green Flash Pest Control. Routine pest prevention and treatment to keep your home pest-free year-round. A practical, high-value home service for any homeowner.
$750 value.
Starting bid
Callaway Cargo golf cart bag with large storage capacity, 14-way club organization, full-length dividers, and multiple pockets.
A serious upgrade for any golfer's setup — room for clubs, gear, drinks, layers, and everything else you need on the course.
$350 value.
Starting bid
Compact Callaway Quantum Mini Driver built for controlled distance off the tee. More control than a full driver, easier to square up, and a great option on tighter holes.
340cc head, 13.5° loft, regular flex shaft. The premium choice for golfers who want a lower, more controlled ball flight — sits perfectly between a driver and 3-wood.
$549.99 retail value.
Starting bid
Versatile Apex Utility Wood designed to blend fairway wood power with hybrid-style control.
Great replacement for a long iron, hybrid, or fairway wood — playable from tee, fairway, or rough. Tour-inspired shape with neutral ball flight.
19° loft, stiff flex shaft, 41.50" length. Features Tungsten Speed Wave, Step Sole Design, and Triaxial Carbon Crown.
$350 value.
Starting bid
Premium Odyssey Jailbird putter with Square 2 Square zero-torque technology and advanced alignment. Classic Jailbird shape with modern stability.
Multi-material construction with over 140g of tungsten, zero-torque configuration, and a two-layer urethane Ai-DUAL insert.
Men's right-hand, 35" length, with Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot SL120 Stepless Black Steel shaft. A serious upgrade for the most important club in the bag.
$599.99 retail value.
Starting bid
Premium titanium-faced Apex Super Hybrid built for distance, launch, and playability. Fairway-wood distance in a more playable hybrid shape — performs from tee, fairway, or rough.
3H, 18° loft, stiff flex shaft, 40.875" length. Features a brazed titanium face and Step Sole Design. An excellent long-game upgrade.
$419.99 retail value.
Starting bid
Callaway ORG 14 golf cart bag with 14-way club organization, full-length dividers, and cart-ready storage. Keeps clubs protected and organized whether you ride or carry. Multiple bags available.
$280 value.
Starting bid
A CSU San Marcos Cougars spirit basket. Includes:
4-pack of 2026-2027 Basketball Courtside Season Tickets.
XL CSU Nike Dri-Fit tee (blue)
L CSU Nike Dri-Fit long sleeve tee (white)
XL SM Nike Dri-Fit polo (blue)
XL SM Nike Dri-Fit polo (white)
L Blu Cru cotton tee (blue),
SM blow-up beaters, 5 Blu Cru sticker sheets, CSU hand sanitizer, and CSU SPF 15 sunscreen lip balm.
Perfect for the Cougars fan in your life.
$500 value.
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