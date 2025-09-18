Friends Of San Antonio Natural Areas's Silent Auction

Hosted by
The Pecan Tree: A True Friend
Copy signed by the author.
Bumble Bee Stained Glass Kit
Real Butterflies in sealed 10x10 inch acrylic box.
Butterflies from Australia and Asia
Blue Mountain (P. ulysses) and Vibrant Sulphur (Hebomoia leucippe)
For the first time, Natural Histories allows readers a privileged glimpse of seldom-seen, fully illustrated scientific tomes from the American Museum of Natural History's Rare Book Collection. Forty essays from museum's top experts in a variety of natural science disciplines, from anthropology to zoology, accompany and discuss each rare work's unique qualities and scientific contribution.
Packaged with extraordinary prints suitable for framing and facsimile items inside bound-in envelopes, this deluxe edition will fascinate both natural science and art lovers alike.
In Common Insects of Texas and Surrounding States, John and Kendra Abbott have created the state’s most comprehensive field guide to help readers recognize and understand these fascinating creatures.
Containing 1,300 species and more than 2,700 photographs, this guide offers a wealth of information about the characteristics and behaviors of Texas’s insects. Each chapter introduces an order with a discussion of general natural history and a description of other qualities helpful in distinguishing its various species, while every species’ entry provides a state map showing where it is most likely to be found, a key displaying its seasonal distribution, information about its habitat, and corresponding photos. Featuring colored tabs for quick reference, a glossary, and information about other arthropods, this guide is the perfect companion for anyone wanting to identify and learn more about the many insects of Texas.
In “Phil Hardberger Park: A Story in Photographs,” photos and essays beautifully chronicle the daily activities of the park, its history, and the magnificent flora and fauna that reside there. A collection of photographers took the photos. Several photographers are park visitors and offered their beautiful photographs to be included in this collection.
Essays include an introduction by park founder Phil Hardberger, and writings from author John Phillip Santos, landscape architects Steve and Lauren Stimson, and Nature Preserve Officer Wendy Leonard.
Authentic vintage German volksmarch cane with 7 badges.
Walking stick with rubber foot and leather wrist strap.
Length: 60 inches
Item Description:
This Visionking 25-75x70 spotting scope with matching tripod, fully multi-coated optics combined with BAK4 prisms ensure a crystal clear image in low light conditions. Perfect for hunting, bird watching and all comparable nature uses. Easy operation, superior quality, lightweight, and fully Waterproof allowing use in all weather conditions.
Specification:
--Magnification:25x-75x
--ObjectiveDam(mm):70
--Field ofView(m/1000m):29-15
--ExitPupil(mm):2.8-0.9
--Prism Class: BaK-4
--Lens Coating: Full Multi-Coated
--Close Focus, m:10
--Eye Relief,mm:18-15
--Net Weight, g:800
--Water/FogProof: Yes
Features:
-- Largemagnification: 25x-75x
-- Large 70mmobjective lens for super brightness
-- Light weight, ergonomic design, super comfortable to carry
-- Fully multi-coated glass lenses deliver the ultimate brightness and resolution
-- Nitrogen-filled and O-ring sealed for Waterproof/Fogproof
-- BaK-4 prisms offer the clear, bright and crisp images
-- Long eye relief for eyeglasses wearers
-- Supply from professional optical brand "VISIONKING" directly, buy for confidence
--Water/FogProof: Yes
Packaging details:
A Visionking 25-75x70 MAK Spotting scope; a soft carrying case, a tripod.
Dimensions: Diameter 6", Height 12"
Included:
Let worms transform your kitchen scraps, paper waste and other composting materials into nutrient-rich soil for your plants with the help of Urbalive Worm Farm with FSC Hardwood Legs. This worm farm can produce compost much easy and faster than the traditional composting methods. Worm compost has been proven to have 10 times the nutrients than the traditional backyard compost making more nutrients available for your dearest plants. This worm farm by Alfresco Home is a must-have for every home.
Dimensions
Height: 24 inches
Width: 15 inches
Depth: 20 inches
Capacity: 4.2 Cu. Ft.
Professionally framed hill country photo.
Frame: 33" H x 42" W
Photo: 21" H x 30" W
Silver Belly' Resistol Cowboy Hat autographed by George Strait -- acquired by current owner at Charity Auction at Ft. Sam Houston. Never worn. Size 7-1/8.
Perfect for a daytrip or a weekend getaway, Texas Hill Country has something for everyone. Spend a beautiful day picking your own peaches, lavender, or olives, hiking Enchanted Rock, or tubing down the Guadalupe River before watching the sunset over a vineyard. Step back in time at the Dr. Pound Farmstead, discover The National Museum of the Pacific War, and soak in German culture by exploring some of the oldest German towns in Texas. Cool off inside the caverns of Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park or take a dip in Hamilton Pool or Jacob’s Well. With sights and sounds so perfect, it’s no wonder Texas Hill Country is the wedding capital of Texas. All of this gorgeous scenery and vibrant history and culture can be found in the Texas Hill Country edition of MONOPOLY! Buy up houses and hotels, collect Chance and Community Chest cards and outsmart your opponents – just watch out for Income Tax and Super Tax! With custom money and an array of famous places to explore, this edition of MONOPOLY encapsulates everything we love about the beautiful Texas Hill Country.
Key Features
Rob Michaelson is a nature and concert photographer based in San Antonio.
This photo was taken at the Gallatin National Forest near Bozeman, Montana in 2015.
Featuring plants for all indoor and outdoor situations, from sunny rooms to shady corners to exposed coastal gardens, Perfect Plant, Perfect Place gives practical suggestions for problem situations and expert advice on caring for your plants all year round. This description may be from another edition of this product.
Growing in Texas isn’t easy. It’s either too hot, too cold, too wet, or too dry. The state ranges from a cold winter climate in the north to an almost tropical one in the south. And it goes from very alkaline limestone soils in the Hill Country to extremely acidic soils in East Texas. That's why this region-specific garden guide is a must-have for every Texas gardener!
A perennial garden is an ever-changing source of delight. Each season brings new colors and textures in flowers and foliage. As the years go by, perennial plantings mature and interweave into forms more beautiful and surprising than a season's growth of annuals can ever give. Best of all, a perennial garden can grow almost anywhere with plants suited to local soils, temperatures, and rainfall.
This book is a complete guide to perennial gardening in Texas and similar regions of eastern New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas. In Part One, Julie Ryan offers a historical sketch of cottage gardens and perennial borders, with a sampler of some of their modern variations. In Part Two, she defines the major ecological regions of Texas and, with words and color photographs, takes you on a tour of lovely public and private gardens in each region.
You'll find all the "how to" information for creating your own garden in Part Three. Ms. Ryan describes and pictures over 300 flowering perennials, bulbs, foliage plants, and old roses suitable for Texas gardens, with lists of companion annuals, vines, shrubs, and small trees. Accompanying charts provide quick reference to each plant's preferred regions and cultivation requirements. In addition, Ms. Ryan discusses how to design a garden and select plants, prepare the beds, and deal with garden pests. She concludes with substantial lists of resources, including mail-order suppliers of perennials, bulbs, and old roses.
For gardeners who live in sunbelt regions of America--whether southeastern, southcentral, or southwestern--this book describes the differences that set hot-weather garden performers apart from other garden varieties.
This thoroughly-illustrated book sweeps away a morass of anecdotal misinformation to tell for the first time the full story of the evolution of a wayward stream on the frontier of New Spain into an architectural and engineering triumph, enchanting millions of visitors each year and a model for cities throughout the world.
