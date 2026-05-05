Friends Of Southampton Greenway Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Southampton Greenway Inc

About the memberships

Friends of Southampton Greenway Memberships

Friend
$25

Valid until June 21, 2027

Family
$35

Valid until June 21, 2027

Supporter
$75

Valid until June 21, 2027

Guardian
$200

Valid until June 21, 2027

Guardians receive:

• A signed thank-you letter from the board
• A Southampton Greenway sticker

Silver Business Sponsorship
$150

Valid until June 21, 2027

Business members receive:
  • A small logo displayed on our website with a link
  • A small logo included in our monthly newsletter
  • Social media recognition on signup and at annual renewal
  • Listing on our interactive trail map
  • Invitations to special educational and networking opportunities as they arise

• A signed thank-you letter from the board

Gold Business Sponsorship
$500

Valid until June 21, 2027

Business members receive:
  • A large logo displayed on our website with a link
  • A large logo included in our monthly newsletter
  • Social media recognition on signup and at annual renewal
  • Listing on our interactive trail map
  • Invitations to special educational and networking opportunities as they arise

• A signed thank-you letter from the board

Add a donation for Friends Of Southampton Greenway Inc

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