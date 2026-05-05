Friends of Southampton Greenway Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 21, 2027
Valid until June 21, 2027
Valid until June 21, 2027
Valid until June 21, 2027
Guardians receive:
• A signed thank-you letter from the board
• A Southampton Greenway sticker
Valid until June 21, 2027
Business members receive:
• A small logo displayed on our website with a link
• A small logo included in our monthly newsletter
• Social media recognition on signup and at annual renewal
• Listing on our interactive trail map
• Invitations to special educational and networking opportunities as they arise
• A signed thank-you letter from the board
Valid until June 21, 2027
Business members receive:
• A large logo displayed on our website with a link
• A large logo included in our monthly newsletter
• Social media recognition on signup and at annual renewal
• Listing on our interactive trail map
• Invitations to special educational and networking opportunities as they arise
• A signed thank-you letter from the board
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