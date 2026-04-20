Hosted by

Friends of Spokane County Fire District 4

About this event

2026 Annual Banquet Silent Auction

Custom Bass Spinning Rod
$125

Starting bid

Custom Bass Spinning Rod ~


7' Magnum Bass rod, manufactured by Stryker.

LZR guides, Alps aluminum reel seat, carbon fiber grips, Diawa Legalis reel.


Rod specs: 8-17lb, 1/4-3/4 oz, medium-fast


Value of $500


10 Yards 5/8" Crushed Cranite
$75

Starting bid

10 yards of 5/8" Crushed Granite ~


Delivery must be within 10 miles of Toners Sand & Gravel Elk Pit


Value of $325

XXL Teddy Bear
$15

Starting bid

XXL Teddy Bear ~


Large & Cuddly


Value ~ $80


Spokane Indians Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Spokane Indians Tickets ~


(4) Upper Box Seat tickets to a 2026 regular season game based upon availability.


Value of $72

SK Western American Cowgirl Club Box
$75

Starting bid

A curated selection of high-quality products from USA-based businesses, celebrating the spirit of the American West. 


Value ~ $300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!