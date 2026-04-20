2026 Annual Banquet Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Custom Bass Spinning Rod ~
7' Magnum Bass rod, manufactured by Stryker.
LZR guides, Alps aluminum reel seat, carbon fiber grips, Diawa Legalis reel.
Rod specs: 8-17lb, 1/4-3/4 oz, medium-fast
Value of $500
Starting bid
10 yards of 5/8" Crushed Granite ~
Delivery must be within 10 miles of Toners Sand & Gravel Elk Pit
Value of $325
Starting bid
XXL Teddy Bear ~
Large & Cuddly
Value ~ $80
Starting bid
Spokane Indians Tickets ~
(4) Upper Box Seat tickets to a 2026 regular season game based upon availability.
Value of $72
Starting bid
A curated selection of high-quality products from USA-based businesses, celebrating the spirit of the American West.
Value ~ $300
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