Friends of STEAMspark's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
One month of tuition at SteamSpark. Winner to work with SteamSpark admin and accounting team on logistics.
Rentals included. A clinic is a session with an instructor, designed to teach the fundamentals of pickleball. At Fault clinics are interactive and geared towards improving a players game.
Breast pump, Target gift card and a box of diapers to prep for the arrival of your little one!
Gather the family for a night of laugher and bonding! This basket includes classic games, snacks and cozy essentials for unforgettable game nights at home.
Fuel creativity with a basket packed full of colorful supplies, from markers and glue to craft kits and paper. Great for after school fun or weekend projects!
Give grown-ups the gift of a relaxing evening at home - complete with snacks, candles, games for two, or movie night must-haves. Babysitter not included ;)
Calling all young heroes! This action packed basket includes capes, toys, and themed goodies to help kids unleash their inner superhero.
Inspire curiosity and discovery with a basket full of hands-on science kits, brain teasers and fun STEM-based activities for future inventors.
The ultimate relaxation basket! Includes bath bombs, face masks, lotions and cozy spa treats for a well deserved moment of peace and self-care.
Escape into a good story! This basket features a mix of age-appropriate books, bookmarks, and cozy reading accessories for book lovers big and small.
A royal treat! Filled with tiaras, dress-up accessories, glittery crafts and princess- themed toys perfect for any aspiring royalty.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!