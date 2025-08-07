Friends of STEAMspark

Friends of STEAMspark

About this raffle

Friends of STEAMspark's Annual Raffle 2025

1 MONTH TUITION
$20

One month of tuition at SteamSpark. Winner to work with SteamSpark admin and accounting team on logistics.

Coach Justin for a Day
$20
1 month of a family membership at LifeTime Fitness (Irving)
$20
Pickleball Clinic for up to 4 guests - At Fault
$10

Rentals included. A clinic is a session with an instructor, designed to teach the fundamentals of pickleball. At Fault clinics are interactive and geared towards improving a players game.

Baby Prep Bundle
$10

Breast pump, Target gift card and a box of diapers to prep for the arrival of your little one!

Family Game Night
$10

Gather the family for a night of laugher and bonding! This basket includes classic games, snacks and cozy essentials for unforgettable game nights at home.

Arts & Crafts
$10

Fuel creativity with a basket packed full of colorful supplies, from markers and glue to craft kits and paper. Great for after school fun or weekend projects!

Date Night In
$10

Give grown-ups the gift of a relaxing evening at home - complete with snacks, candles, games for two, or movie night must-haves. Babysitter not included ;)

Superhero Fun Pack
$10

Calling all young heroes! This action packed basket includes capes, toys, and themed goodies to help kids unleash their inner superhero.

Science and STEM Fun
$10

Inspire curiosity and discovery with a basket full of hands-on science kits, brain teasers and fun STEM-based activities for future inventors.

Pamper Me Spa Night
$10

The ultimate relaxation basket! Includes bath bombs, face masks, lotions and cozy spa treats for a well deserved moment of peace and self-care.

Bookworm Bundle
$10

Escape into a good story! This basket features a mix of age-appropriate books, bookmarks, and cozy reading accessories for book lovers big and small.

Pretty Princess
$10

A royal treat! Filled with tiaras, dress-up accessories, glittery crafts and princess- themed toys perfect for any aspiring royalty.

