Friends of Street Tails - Clovers for Care

Even a small act of hope can grow something beautiful. Your donation plants a seed of care for Philadelphia’s shelter dogs





Your name will be listed on our Instagram Story on St. Patrick’s Day as part of our community of supporters.





Membership Details:

This donation enrolls you in the annual Clovers for Care “Friend of Street Tails” membership. Your membership will automatically renew each St. Patrick’s season to continue supporting shelter and foster dogs.





If you do not wish to renew automatically, you can turn off auto-renewal at checkout.