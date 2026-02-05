Friends of Street Tails - Clovers for Care

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 1
Even a small act of hope can grow something beautiful. Your donation plants a seed of care for Philadelphia’s shelter dogs
Your name will be listed on our Instagram Story on St. Patrick’s Day as part of our community of supporters.
Membership Details:
This donation enrolls you in the annual Clovers for Care “Friend of Street Tails” membership. Your membership will automatically renew each St. Patrick’s season to continue supporting shelter and foster dogs.
If you do not wish to renew automatically, you can turn off auto-renewal at checkout.
Renews yearly on: March 1
Your donation becomes a visible green clover of care for a shelter or foster dog.
Your name will be featured on Instagram Stories or Reels, showing your support and helping our dogs be seen by potential adopters.
Membership Details:
This donation enrolls you in the annual Clovers for Care “Friend of Street Tails” membership. Your membership will automatically renew each St. Patrick’s season to continue supporting shelter and foster dogs.
If you do not wish to renew automatically, you can turn off auto-renewal at checkout.
Renews yearly on: March 1
You’re actively helping care take root. Your donation becomes a visible gold clover of care for a shelter or foster dog.
Your name, personal message, or organization/business will be featured on a highlighted clover post on Instagram Stories or Reels. Your donation surrounds dogs with visible support and strengthens their path to home.
Membership Details:
This donation enrolls you in the annual Clovers for Care “Friend of Street Tails” membership. Your membership will automatically renew each St. Patrick’s season to continue supporting shelter and foster dogs.
If you do not wish to renew automatically, you can turn off auto-renewal at checkout.
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