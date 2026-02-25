Chadron Community Foundation Inc

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Chadron Community Foundation Inc

About the memberships

Friends of the C.F. Coffee Gallery

Friend: Annual Single Membership
$30

Valid until May 19, 2027

Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.

Friend: Annual Couples Membership
$50

Valid until May 19, 2027

Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.

Friend: Annual Family/Entity
$100

Valid until May 19, 2027

Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.

Friend: Contributor
Pay what you can

Valid until May 19, 2027

$100 or greater

Friend: Lifetime Membership
Pay what you can

$1,000 and greater

Exhibit Sponsor Level
Pay what you can

Valid until May 19, 2027

Annual support of $5,000 and greater

Founder's Level
Pay what you can

No expiration

Gifts of $25,000 and greater

Endowment Level
Pay what you can

No expiration

Help build the C.F. Coffee Gallery endowment to over $5 million

Add a donation for Chadron Community Foundation Inc

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