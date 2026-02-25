Friends of the C.F. Coffee Gallery

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Use code FIRSTYEAR to get your first-year membership for free.
Valid until May 19, 2027
$100 or greater
$1,000 and greater
Valid until May 19, 2027
Annual support of $5,000 and greater
No expiration
Gifts of $25,000 and greater
No expiration
Help build the C.F. Coffee Gallery endowment to over $5 million
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!