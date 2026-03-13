Friends of the Chesterfield TWP Library Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until July 3, 2027
An economical membership for those who are on a fixed budget.
The Student/Senior Membership says that you want your voice to be counted as a supporter of our local library.
This is a 1 year membership.
Valid until July 3, 2027
The Individual Membership is for the single person who wants to join the community and support our local library.
This is a 1 year membership.
Valid until July 3, 2027
The Family Membership brings the whole family to the party. Moms, dads, sons, & daughters are all a part of the Friends' team.
This is a 1 year membership.
Valid until July 3, 2027
The Business Membership is for a local business that cares for its community and wants to show it.
This is a 1 year membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!