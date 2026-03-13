Friends Of The Chesterfield Township Library

Offered by

Friends Of The Chesterfield Township Library

About the memberships

Friends of the Chesterfield TWP Library Memberships

Student/Senior Membership
$10

Valid until July 3, 2027

An economical membership for those who are on a fixed budget.


The Student/Senior Membership says that you want your voice to be counted as a supporter of our local library.


This is a 1 year membership.

Individual Membership
$15

Valid until July 3, 2027

The Individual Membership is for the single person who wants to join the community and support our local library.


This is a 1 year membership.

Family Membership
$25

Valid until July 3, 2027

The Family Membership brings the whole family to the party. Moms, dads, sons, & daughters are all a part of the Friends' team.


This is a 1 year membership.

Business Membership
$50

Valid until July 3, 2027

The Business Membership is for a local business that cares for its community and wants to show it.


This is a 1 year membership.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Chesterfield Township Library

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!