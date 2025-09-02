Friends Of The Childrens Justice Center Of Maui Inc's Healing Hearts Auction Preview

Escape to Maalaea: 3-Night Stay at Milowai

Value: $1,700

Bid on a breathtaking 3-night getaway at the oceanfront one-bedroom, one bath (sleeps 4) condominium Resort in Ma‘alaea, Maui. Nestled between Lahaina and Kihei, this serene retreat offers panoramic views of Maalaea Bay, where you can watch humpback whales in winter and sea turtles year-round from your private lanai. Just steps from the harbor, enjoy easy access to snorkeling, whale watching, and the award-winning Maui Ocean Center.





Donated by Ron Gess & Shirley Chun-Ming





This beautifully appointed condo features modern amenities, a spacious pool, outdoor BBQs, and the soothing sounds of the Pacific right outside your door. Whether you're seeking adventure or tranquility, this stay is your gateway to Maui magic—all while supporting a vital cause.

Package includes a snorkel trip for 2 donated by Trilogy, $150 gift certificate to Seascape restaurant, and passes to the Maui Ocean Center Donated by the Maui Ocean Center.





Value: $1,700