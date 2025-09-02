Friends Of The Childrens Justice Center Of Maui Inc's Healing Hearts Auction Preview

Hosted by
Escape to Maalaea: 3-Night Stay at Milowai
Value: $1,700
Bid on a breathtaking 3-night getaway at the oceanfront one-bedroom, one bath (sleeps 4) condominium Resort in Ma‘alaea, Maui. Nestled between Lahaina and Kihei, this serene retreat offers panoramic views of Maalaea Bay, where you can watch humpback whales in winter and sea turtles year-round from your private lanai. Just steps from the harbor, enjoy easy access to snorkeling, whale watching, and the award-winning Maui Ocean Center.
Donated by Ron Gess & Shirley Chun-Ming
This beautifully appointed condo features modern amenities, a spacious pool, outdoor BBQs, and the soothing sounds of the Pacific right outside your door. Whether you're seeking adventure or tranquility, this stay is your gateway to Maui magic—all while supporting a vital cause.
Package includes a snorkel trip for 2 donated by Trilogy, $150 gift certificate to Seascape restaurant, and passes to the Maui Ocean Center Donated by the Maui Ocean Center.
Value: $1,700
Garden Dinner
Experience a Memorable Evening of Dining and Libations
You and your closest friends will be wooed and catered to at an intimate garden setting in a private home. There will be 5 courses of inspired Island Cuisine and thoughtfully handcrafted cocktails or wine pairings for a party of 10!
This dinner experience will be lovingly prepared by Chef Fely, Maitre dʻ Jerry, and extended ohana. Head Waiter Paul and his tuxedo clad assistants will keep your glasses full and dishes presented with a smile and panache!
Includes: Dinner for a party of 10 hungry foodies ready for delight.
Event at a mutually agreed upon date; menu is open for discussion
Value: Priceless!
Get Your Grill On!
Is it about time for a shiny new grill? This stainless-steel grill will help you take your grilling skills to a new level! You can also look cool while grilling with a new tool set, and make sure not to overcook your meat with the help of a meat thermometer. Where's the beef? This package also includes $100.00 worth of steaks. Invite your friends to bring the drinks and side dishes, and you have yourself a party!
Donated by: Marmac Ace Hardware
Includes:
Shiny new Weber Genesis Grill
Grilling Tool Set
$100 worth of Steaks Donated by: Maui Cattle
Value: $1,300
Tenor Ukulele handcrafted by Edmund Tavares.
Edmund Tavares has been honing his skills making ukuleles in his Kula work-shop for over 20 years. He lovingly crafted this ukulele specifically for this event (the process takes several months to produce one instrument). In addition to having excellent sound qualities, Edmund's ukuleles are living works of nature's art, each unique, with it's beautiful ripples of color. This ukulele is crafted from Hawaiian Koa, Toon, Mango, Silver Oak and Kiawe woods.
Retail Value: $2,000.00
Donated by: Edmund Tavares.
Four Night Stay at the Springs at River Run Village, Colorado
Experience the magic of the Colorado Rockies with a luxurious four-night's stay at The Springs in River Run Village, Keystone. This one bedroom, one bath condo (sleeps (4) four people) is just steps from the River Run Gondola. This coveted alpine retreat offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views, spend your days skiing, hiking, or exploring the vibrant village, and unwind in style with resort amenities including a heated outdoor pool with waterslide, hot tubs, steam room, fitness center, and even a private movie theater.
Whether you're seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a restorative solo retreat, The Springs delivers comfort, charm and unforgettable memories. With dining , shopping, and outdoor activities right outside your door, this is your chance to claim a slice of Colorado paradise.
Retail value: $2,000.00
Donated by: Ron Gess and Shirley Chun-Ming
Four Night Stay at Lake Las Vegas, Nevada
Fabulous 4-night Lake Las Vegas Getaway! Escape the neon glow and unwind just 15 miles from the world famous Las Vegas Strip in this stunning three bedroom, two bath townhome (sleeps (7) seven). As you embrace the spirit of your stay with many additional amenities to choose from (not included in the stay).
Enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking, or a sunset boat ride on the lake, or indulge in luxury nest door at the Westin Spa (this is where the Kansas City Chiefs stayed during last year's Super Bowl). Tee up at either of the two Jack Nicklaus - designed 18 hole golf courses, stroll the charming Lake Las Vegas village with it's shops and restaurants, and when you're ready for the action, you're an Uber ride away from the world class Vegas shows, dinning, and nightlife. The best of resort living + Vegas excitement - all in one unforgettable stay!
** Can arrange daily guest pass to South Shore Country Club - seasonal pool, hot tub, gym, tennis/pickleball, lake house restaurant, golf club house with golf at an additional cost.**
Dates will be confirmed with the donor.
Retail value: $3,000.00
Donated by: Nate and Kari McFarland
West Side Getaway
Soak in views of the Pacific Ocean and tropical grounds of the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa for a two-night stay. Enjoy a half-acre pool, cultural activities, and true Hawaiian hospitality while dining at two of Maui’s finest restaurants
Includes:
Two-night stay at the West Side Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa
$250.00 gift Merriman’s dining certificate
$250.00 Monkeypod dining certificate
Luau for 2 at Old Lahaina Luau $460.00
3-$75.00 gift certificates for Aloha Mixed Plate, Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop, and Star Noodle
Donated by: Hyatt Regency Resort, Old Lahaina Luau, and Merriman’s
Value: $3,300
Maui Pickleball & BBQ
Experience the magic of Upcountry Maui with this unforgettable auction package set in
scenic Kula. Eight guests will enjoy a private pickleball clinic led by James, a seasoned
pro known for his expert instruction and aloha spirit. Whether your a beginner or looking to refine your game, this personalized session promises fun, fitness, and friendly competition. After working up an appetite, indulge in a gourmet barbecue prepared by a private chef, featuring fresh island flavors served in the comfort of your serene surroundings. Each guest will also receive their own pickleball paddle to commemorate the day—making this a perfect blend of sport, luxury, and local hospitality.
Value: $3,500
Donated by: The Nicol Ohana
Ski Tip Lodge
Indulge in alpine luxury with this extraordinary 5-night stay at Ski Tip Lodge, nestled in the heart of Schweitzer Mountain Village, Idaho. This stunning 10-bedroom retreat comfortably sleeps up to 18 guests and features seven king ensuites, nine full bathrooms, and two half baths—offering ample space and privacy for large groups or multi-family getaways. Unwind in one of two jacuzzies, gear up in dual ski rooms, and gather on the expansive outdoor deck complete with a cozy firepit, perfect for après-ski storytelling under the stars. With direct access to village amenities and mountain
adventures, this exclusive escape blends rustic charm with modern comfort for an unforgettable winter experience.
Value: $25,000
Donated by: The Nicol Ohana
Martha’s Vineyard
Escape to the charm and elegance of Martha’s Vineyard with this exclusive auction package: a 7-night stay in a luxurious 5-bedroom home nestled in the heart of Edgartown. Designed for comfort and style, this spacious retreat sleeps up to 12 guests and features a private pool, perfect for unwinding after sun-soaked adventures. As part of this unforgettable experience, you’ll also enjoy an evening with a 3-hour wine harbor cruise for 12 through the serene waters of Katama Bay—an ideal way to take in the island’s breathtaking coastal beauty. Whether you're seeking relaxation, connection, or celebration, this getaway promises timeless memories in one of New England’s most coveted destinations.
Value: $35,000
Donated by: The Nicol Ohana
